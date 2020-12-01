Melania won’t say where she spent Thanksgiving, noticeably absent from family holiday photos

Rumor has it Melania Trump‘s been planning her exit strategy and intends to divorce her husband the minute the clock strikes noon on January 20, 2021. Now, it’s being reported that she might have skipped celebrating Thanksgiving with his family.

Every single member of the Trump klan and their significant others, as well as some of Trump’s most trusted advisors, spent the holiday weekend relaxing at Camp David.

Everyone, it seems, except for Melania and Barron.

People reports:

First Lady Melania Trump, who revealed the annual Christmas decorations at the White House on Monday, did not appear to travel with her husband to Camp David over the weekend; neither did their teenage son, Barron. The president had traveled to his Virginia golf course earlier Friday and then flew from there straight to Camp David, according to the White House. The first lady’s office did not respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

The First Lady’s alleged absence might have gone unnoticed by the press had Daniel Scavino Jr., the White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Director of Social Media, not posted a photo of Trump and his adult children gathered around a campfire over the holiday weekend.

In the photo are Trump, Don Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, Ivanka and Jared, Eric and his wife Lara, and Tiffany and her boyfriend Michael Boulos. Nowhere to be seen, however, are Melania or Barron.

Sooooo how did Melania spend Thanksgiving?

Good question!

According to her Twitter profile, she spent the day reflecting on the love she has for her family and friends and counting her many blessings.

“On #Thanksgiving, we are reminded of the love of family & friends as we reflect upon the many blessings we have received,” the outgoing FLOTUS tweeted on November 26. “We are thankful for our service members, first responders & law enforcement for all they do to defend & serve this great Nation. #HappyThanksgiving.”

