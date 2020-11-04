FLOTUS out?

Large moving truck spotted outside White House has many wondering if Melania is already moving out

By

The election hasn’t yet been called, but things are looking pretty dire for Donald Trump. Could he still squeak out a win? It doesn’t look like it. Then again, it’s 2020, so anything is possible. We’ll have to wait and see.

Though he may have prematurely declared victory at 2:30 in the morning while millions and millions of ballots were still being counted in battleground states, it appears someone within the White House (read: Melania!) sees the writing on the wall and is getting the hell out of dodge.

Just a few hours ago, a very large moving truck pulled up in front of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and it’s got a lot of people talking.

Here’s what Twitter has to say about it…

No word from the White House on why the moving truck is there. We sure hope someone is guarding the silverware.

Related: Mary Trump slams Donald Trump over false ‘victory speech;’ labels him a ‘liar’