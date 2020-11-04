Large moving truck spotted outside White House has many wondering if Melania is already moving out

The election hasn’t yet been called, but things are looking pretty dire for Donald Trump. Could he still squeak out a win? It doesn’t look like it. Then again, it’s 2020, so anything is possible. We’ll have to wait and see.
Though he may have prematurely declared victory at 2:30 in the morning while millions and millions of ballots were still being counted in battleground states, it appears someone within the White House (read: Melania!) sees the writing on the wall and is getting the hell out of dodge.
Just a few hours ago, a very large moving truck pulled up in front of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and it’s got a lot of people talking.
NOT MELANIA MOVING OUT ALREADY ??? pic.twitter.com/hhQRKGNt6g
— hailie (@xcxg1rl) November 4, 2020
Here’s what Twitter has to say about it…
MELANIA IS FED UP!!!! SHE IS NOT EVEN GONNA WAIT ✋
— hailie (@xcxg1rl) November 4, 2020
SHE WAS READY TO LEAVE LMAOOOO
— sam (@SamueldMedinaa) November 4, 2020
Melania moving out of the White House today pic.twitter.com/TxZH6GVhNC
— (@Surioxox) November 5, 2020
Watch Trump strip the White House before he leaves like he got a foreclosure
— RuralLiberal (@HiraethResists) November 4, 2020
Melania’s Moving Out BEFORE the SHIT STORM STARTS
— Rick Bruce (@Rickshawbruce) November 4, 2020
Melania is moving out for good. she’ll file for divorce on Jan 21st.
— Super Nasty (@SynapseRut) November 5, 2020
he’s already loading valuable antiques and art into a moving truck. Or, Melania is moving out.
— susanmanners (@susanmanners) November 5, 2020
Looks like Melania is moving out… #BeGone https://t.co/uKuRBbvxEO
— Peg McQuinn (@McQuinn1018) November 5, 2020
Maybe the Melania doubles are all moving out?
— Kathryn Elizabeth (@Kathrynisms) November 5, 2020
I guess Melania really isn’t going to work her “ass off on the Christmas stuff,” and clearly doesn’t “give a fuck about the Christmas stuff and decorations” if she’s already moving out. It’ll be a BLUE Christmas
Melania Trump is still an evil ho. No sympathy for her at all. https://t.co/f4loQcg8pB
— Chelsea (@chelseabird09) November 5, 2020
No word from the White House on why the moving truck is there. We sure hope someone is guarding the silverware.
