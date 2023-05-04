Melania is NOT gonna be happy when she hears what was just said about her in Trump’s rape trial

Donald Trump‘s civil rape and defamation trial is currently underway in New York and most people agree that it hasn’t been going well for the one-term, twice-impeached, 34-count indicted ex-president. Things got especially bad yesterday when his wife Melania was brought up in testimony given by journalist Natasha Stoynoff.

Stoynoff took to the witness stand to speak in support of E Jean Carroll, who has accused Trump of raping her at a Bergdorf Goodman store in the 1990s. She testified that she, too, was a victim of his unwanted sexual advances, and that the attack happened with Melania just a few feet away.

According to Stoynoff, she was at Mar-a-Lago in 2006 conducting an interview with the Trumps for People magazine when the future ex-president invited her into a room alone with him.

“I hear the door shut behind me, by the time I turn around he has his hands on my shoulder, pushing me up against the wall and he starts kissing me,” she recalled.

Melania was just outside, pregnant with their son Barron at the time and completely oblivious to what was happening on the other side of the door.

The alleged kiss left Stoynoff “flustered and in shock” as she tried to push Trump away. He only stopped when a butler entered the room.

“I gave (the butler) a ‘get me out of here look’,” she testified.

As they were walking back to meet Melania, Stoynoff said Trump leaned over and told her: “You know we’re going to have an affair. Don’t forget what Marla said, ‘best sex I ever had’.”

Marla Maples was Trump’s second wife, who he met while he was still married to his first wife, Ivana, and who later cheated on when he met his third wife, Melania.

Stoynoff testified that the remark left her “choked up” and she “couldn’t answer him.” Instead, she went into “auto pilot” to finish up the interview and get the hell out of there. She never told her supervisor at People because she didn’t want to cause problems for the magazine.

Stoynoff’s testimony followed compelling testimony given by Carroll days earlier, as well as from Dr. Leslie Lebowitz, an expert psychologist who said Carroll suffered severe mental anguish as a result of the alleged assault.

Carroll’s attorneys also presented the jury with the worst parts of Trump’s deposition, which included several obvious lies, and replayed his infamous Access Hollywood tape in which he bragged that he could “grab [women] by the pussy” without consent because he was “a star.”

As for Trump, he has denied all of the accusations made by Carroll. Meanwhile, his attorneys have zero witnesses or evidence to offer at the trial. Instead, they’ve been relying on cross-examination of Carroll’s witnesses, which hasn’t been going well for them.

Now, back to Melania.

As her husband’s world appears to be crumbling from all sides, she’s been reportedly trying to avoid the humiliating sh*tstorm by hiding out at Mar-a-Lago, where she mostly keeps to herself and occasionally posts cellphone videos to Twitter of palm trees under rainy skies.

“Melania can be aloof and not particularly friendly because she simply wants to be left alone,” a source told People last month. “At this stage of her life she does not want to be in the spotlight.”

The ex-FLOTUS didn’t join her husband on his highly publicized trip to Scotland this week, where he just opened a new golf course. She also didn’t tag along on his trip to the site of the toxic derailment in Ohio back in February. And she’s only attended two of his campaign events since he announced he was running for president again last November.

In a statement last month, her office addressed online chatter about her marriage and emotional state by saying, “News organizations have made assumptions about the former First Lady’s stance on subjects that are personal, professional, and political over the past few weeks. In these articles, unnamed sources are cited to bolster the author’s claims.”

“We ask readers to exercise caution and good judgment when determining whether or not stories concerning the former First Lady are accurate, particularly when they fail to cite Mrs. Trump as a source of information.”

Carroll’s case against Trump is expected to conclude today. Jurors will be given Friday off, with closing arguments anticipated on Monday.