Michael Cimino heats things up, ABBA’s new gay icon collab & all the can’t-miss LGBTQ+ releases of the week

Image Credits: YouTube, ‘Our Home Out West’ – Cole Escola (left) | Instagram, @itsmichaelcimino (center) | X, @ABBAVoyage (right)

Need a boost to get over Hump Day? The Hot Sheet is Queerty’s midweek pop culture catch-up, highlighting the entertainment stories everyone’s talking about, the ones you might’ve missed, and the notable LGBTQ+ film & TV releases in the days ahead. Here’s everything you need to stay in-the-know:

What To Watch

1946: The Mistranslation That Shifted Culture — Dec. 1 (Select Theaters): A thought-provoking doc that argues the source of Christian fundamentalist homophobia is actually one single misinterpreted word in The Bible.

Eileen — Dec. 1 (Select Theaters): A wickedly dark drama about a prison employee (Thomasin McKenzie) who becomes obsessed with her glamorous older colleague (Anne Hathaway). In other words: Carol, but make it twisted!

May December — Dec. 1 (Netflix): Celebrated auteur Todd Haynes' melodrama finds Natalie Portman playing an actress studying the inspiration for her next role: A woman (Julianne Moore) who went to jail for her relationship with a minor.

Monster — Dec. 1 (Select Theaters): Balancing shifting perspectives, Shoplifters director Kore-eda Hirokazu follows a mother investigating the source of her son's strange behavior at school.

Balancing shifting perspectives, Shoplifters director Kore-eda Hirokazu follows a mother investigating the source of her son’s strange behavior at school. Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé — Dec. 1 (Theaters): If you missed the tour of the summer, here’s your front-row seat (and backstage pass) to the show—Beyoncé’s dazzling celebration of the queer community.

Culture Catch-Up

ONE-UP: Netflix’s animated Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will delight fans of the 2010 film (its entire cast lends there voices here), but with some fun surprises in store—including the introduction of a new queer romance! [Read all about it on INTO]

TIGER PRINCE: Remember Tiger King? Okay, fair enough… Anyway, the notorious Joe Exotic‘s (second) ex-husband Dillon Passage has left that wild life behind; earlier this year, he announced his engagement to Navy vet John Devarti and we’re honestly just happy to see them thriving.

SALTY LAD: If you’ve seen Saltburn, you know that fearless star Barry Keoghan was down to get dirty for the role. Literally. Now, he and director Emerald Fennell are opening up about one of the film’s most shocking scenes. [EW]

LISTEN UP: Our headphones are no strangers to queer rock icons Tegan and Sara, but the wonder twins of indie music will soon be hitting the airwaves with a whole new auditory experience: Under My Control, the latest installment of Audible’s Words + Music series debuting Dec. 1. Together, they’ll share how they navigated sisterhood and the music industry, featuring new recordings from 8 of their most beloved songs. In this Queerty exclusive first listen, they open up about embracing their sexuality as their careers were taking off.

Image Credit: ‘Tegan And Sara: Under My Control,’ Audible

IT’S ABOUT TIME: Doctor Who returns with gay TV pioneer Russell T Davies at the helm, and the first of many seasonal specials this year made a a big statement for trans inclusivity—which unsurprisingly has upset all the usual suspects. [Read all about it on LGBTQNation]

DJ PLAY A CHRISTMAS SONG: ‘Tis the season—and you can’t fight it any longer! To help get you in the mood, Queerty has assembled a brand new holiday playlist with some of the freshest (and gayest) seasonal bops, plus some timeless faves that get our chestnuts roasting, year after year. [Read all about it on Queerty]

SUPER FRIENDS: Bloody and bawdy superhero drama The Boys sure knows how to get our attention, announcing a Mexico-set spin-off that boasts Y Tu Mamá También lovers and IRL besties Gael García Bernal & Diego Luna as executive producers. Here’s hoping they bring their bromance to the screen again! [Deadline]

WHOOPSIE-DAISY: For decades now, bigots have used “the Bible says homosexuality is a sin” to try to justify a lot of hateful b.s. But what Sharon “Rocky” Roggio’s controversial new documentary 1946: The Mistranslation That Shifted Culture (in select theaters Dec. 1) posits is: What if they got it wrong? Queerty has an exclusive clip that spells out how it all could’ve stemmed from the misinterpretation of one single word.

FOREVER YOUNG: In what’s becoming something of a tradition, Queerty sat down for another virtual chat with our faves, The Old Gays, this time to talk about their juicy new memoir, The Old Gays’ Guide To The Good Life, and to spill all the tea on who’s hooked up with who. Yes, really! [Watch it on Queerty TV]

*SCREAMS IN GAY*: Apparently we’ve been extra good this year because Santa delivered a gift early: Over the Thanksgiving weekend, ABBA dropped this charming Christmas clip featuring Björn Ulvaeus and Sir Ian McKellen, stitching & b*tching side-by-side when, all of a sudden, Miss Kylie Minogue calls in! It sounds like ABBA might be lending a seasonal surprise to Kylie’s Vegas residency? Or maybe it’s just a cheeky ad for the ABBA Voyage show? Either way, it had our hearts going Padam, Padam.

A special request has come in this year for our famous knitting duo, Björn and @IanMcKellen! Who could say no to @kylieminogue? pic.twitter.com/pw6etzAdNb — ABBA Voyage (@ABBAVoyage) November 24, 2023

VIVA LA VIDA: All due respect to Coldplay, but these days they got a reputation as one of the safest, most inoffensive bands in the world. And yet—and yet—a religious group in Indonesia has somehow dubbed them dangerous LGBTQ+ propagandists, pushing the gay agenda on the masses. [Read all about it on INTO]

ALL WET: Just in case you don’t have alerts set up on your phone to let you know every time Michael Cimino posts new shirtless pics on Insta: MICHAEL CIMINO JUST POSTED NEW SHIRTLESS PICS ON INSTA. The Love, Victor star just keeps getting hotter and hotter, and this beachy photoshoot is curing our early winter blues.

The Final Hump

Combining their gift for absurdist comedy with their undying love for old movies, actresses actressing, and wigs (so many wigs!), the hilarious Cole Escola has “uncovered” Our Home Out West, a “lost pilot episode of a heartwarming family western that aired once on Christmas Eve of 1971, never to be seen again… until now.” The 30 minute piece is funny, of course, but also an incredibly well-observed ode to schmaltzy TV special of yore with a surprisingly heartwarming final act. Escola’s chops are on full display, playing the majority of characters in this small pioneer town—a haughty madame, a violent bride-to-be, an effete priest—but keep an eye out for supporting turns from the likes of Amy Sedaris, Aidy Bryant, & Mx Justin Vivian Bond as our narrator.