Michael Henry has thoughts on mastering the art of YouTube, plus gay demons!

It’s that time of the week! The latest installment of Queerty: The Podcast, our weekly breakdown of the biggest headlines of queer news and pop culture, is here and oh so queer.

On this week’s episode, host Gabe González talks everything from Kate Winslet’s running tally of closeted actors, to a hate group fundraising off of a video that should’ve been taken offline by now, and why one Alabama pastor thinks there’s a demon inside gay people.

Plus, comedian Michael Henry joins in the conversation to talk about his YouTube videos and how he would personify the gay demon inside of him.

