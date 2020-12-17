Mike Pence plans to flee country after Biden certifying vote, insiders say

If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.

That’s exactly what Mike Pence plans to do after Congress certifies President-elect Joe Biden’s win on January 6.

According to multiple sources, the one-term vice president will immediately depart on an extended “foreign trip” after he fulfills his constitutional duty of confirming the election’s winner.

Three U.S. officials tell Politico that Pence is planning to be gone for at least a week, possibly longer.

Pence’s aides are keeping tight-lipped about the whole thing, but Politico managed to get a copy of at least a partial itinerary that shows the outgoing veep traveling to Israel, followed by Poland, with the possibility of more stops being added in the coming weeks.

Considering that Donald Trump still refuses to concede the race and, according to CNN, has told advisors he might refuse to leave the White House on January 20, Pence having to officially acknowledge Biden as the winner is most definitely going to cause some hard feelings inside the Oval Office.

“I suspect the timing is anything but coincidental,” an insider tells Politico. “By no means is this going to be an easy moment for the vice president or president to stomach.

The trip will mark the second time since Trump’s historic loss that Pence hightailed it outta Washington, D.C. to avoid his boss’ ire and/or cash in his PTO before he’s out of a job next month.

Almost immediately after the election was called for Biden in November, Pence and his wife, Mother, jetted off to Florida for a five-day, post-election vacation getaway on Sanibel Island.

