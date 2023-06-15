My son can’t be gay, he’s obsessed with women. These are the women.

A tweet by LGBTQ+ activist and former Pennsylvania state lawmaker Brian Sims has gone viral and prompted many replies. It didn’t actually originate with Sims but his quote-tweet has taken the trend to a whole new level.
A couple of days ago, @CircleCityGay posted a tweet saying: “My son can’t be gay. He’s obsessed with women”. It then showed a photo of ‘The women’. It was an image of the leading ladies from the show Desperate Housewives, which ran on ABC from 2004 to 2012.
That prompted many gay men to remember the women who grabbed their attention when younger. The likes of Wonder Woman, Charlies Angels and the Spice Girls featured heavily.
Brian Sims is a former Representative for the Pennsylvania House. Since stepping down last year, he’s taken on the position of Director of Public Policy and Government Affairs for the non-profit, Out Leadership. His tweet on the subject has had over 1.7K likes, with one Twitter user calling it the “Gay boys female icon starter pack, 90’s edition.”
radiooutmike
I gotta agree.
When I was a boy I liked Bat Girl, Wonder Woman, The Bionic Woman and Charlie’s Angels too. So much so, that I used to collect Topps Charlie’s Angels cards in the 4th grade.