Original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter goes viral with Pride Month message

Actress and singer Lynda Carter has seen a tweet go viral. Posted yesterday, on the first day of Pride Month, she references the impact the character had on many young LGBTQ people.

Carter played Wonder Woman in the late-1970s TV show.

“I didn’t write Wonder Woman, but if you want to argue that she is somehow not a queer or trans icon, then you’re not paying attention,” she said.

“Every time someone comes up to me and says that WW helped them while they were closeted, it reminds me how special the role is.”

I didn’t write Wonder Woman, but if you want to argue that she is somehow not a queer or trans icon, then you’re not paying attention. Every time someone comes up to me and says that WW helped them while they were closeted, it reminds me how special the role is. — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) June 1, 2022

Carter has been a staunch LGBTQ ally for years. Besides posting pro-LGBTQ messages online, she has acted as Grand Marshall for Phoenix Pride Parade, New York Pride, and the Capital Pride Parade in Washington, D.C. In 2010, she also served as Grand Marshall for the Washington, D.C. AIDS Walk.

Her tweet has been liked over 130,000 times. Many commentators shared their own fond memories of Wonder Woman.

When I was a child, I hated how often a women’s role called for shrieking and hiding behind a man. Every role that showed a woman handling any danger herself was a welcome relief. WW was a strength and bravery icon. — Shirley Eugest 🗽⚖️ (@EugestShirley) June 1, 2022

I’m gay and in my late 50s. I never missed Wonder Woman on TV as a kid and my parents thought it was because I thought Ms. Carter was hot. I watched her because she was kind and just and it didn’t matter that she was a woman. I know that sounds corny but it mattered to me. — Jon Leach (@JonnyBravoJr) June 1, 2022

So thankful you’re still with us to share your thoughts on this. As a kid growing up in the 80s I am thankful I got to witness a lot of badass women who stood for was equality for all and love and compassion ❤️✨🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🌈. I’m sure She-Ra was modeled after you#Pride #WonderWoman pic.twitter.com/Li30Po9bXn — Jason Michael Martin (@WVUGuy75818200) June 2, 2022

You helped this lil boy feel empowered. I love & appreciate you for it. 🙏💖🌈 pic.twitter.com/aDGHyIgJyb — 🌈ProtectSameSexMarriage🌈 (@BlueBoy8000) June 1, 2022

Wonder Woman. 1976. The only show my dad, my brothers and I all liked, although for different reasons. 😎 pic.twitter.com/63BFWwxXdr — Arnold Böcklin (@Sellsworth1963) June 1, 2022

Others disputed the idea of Wonder Woman possibly being a queer icon, or complained about why so many of their childhood idols were now being seen through an LGBTQ lens.

Was she really though, in the 1970s? I’m confident that is not what you were thinking at the time. It’s like that Lana what’s her name who did The Matrix, saying it was all about trans issues. No it wasnt, you just made that up now to be part of the in crowd. — Eb The Cat (@EbTheCat1) June 1, 2022

Why are these type of comments/discussions even a thing?! seriously, WHO CARES!? People need to get over themselves! We will NEVER survive if our time & energy are focused on identity politics, virtue signaling, pandering etc. When it should be on CONTENT OF HEARTS & CHARACTER — T. Gosselin (@ThomasJGosselin) June 2, 2022

However, this prompted plenty of opposing views.

She is canonically queer and also the idea of all the women on paradise island being virgins is LAUGHABLE. — Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) June 1, 2022

“How can she be trans?” Umm, her body was artificially made from clay. Does that sound cis? — 👑 Erika Bloodaxe 👑 (@ErikaBloodaxe) June 2, 2022

And others pointed out that how people connect with any fictional character will always be personal to them.