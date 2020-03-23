Nashom Wooden, aka drag star Mona Foot, dies from COVID-19

According to credible reports on social media, Nashom Wooden, aka Mona Foot, has died at the age of 50.

Several people also claim the cause of death was COVID-19.

Project Runway designer Geoffrey Mac was a good friend of Wooden’s. Mac uploaded a video to Instagram to share the sad news.

“I just want to make sure that everyone out there is healthy and takes care of each other,” Mac said. “The virus is really real and I’m just so sorry.”

Wooden found fame in the pre-Drag Race NYC club scene of the early ’90s, earning a reputation for slaying Aretha Franklin lip syncs. Mona was also known for dressing as Wonder Woman.

“I could see the power of it. No one saw that coming. To be not only a superhero, to be black and a man. I didn’t realize at the time I was feminine. The message was so powerful, performing ’I’m Every Woman’ as Wonder Woman,” Wooden told Michael Musto in 2017.

Over the years, Wooden slowly stepped back from their drag persona, before hanging up the heels for good.

In the late ’90s, Wooden became a singer in the dance-pop trio the Ones, appeared alongside Robert De Niro in the movie Flawless, and worked at the NYC nightclub The Cock.

Friends have been sharing their grief and love:

To watch Mona Foot perform was like watching a master class in the art of drag…her energy was infectious In 2019 she is who announced that I had won entertainer of the year – to me the honor was being on the same stage as such an icon she was a legend & a true queen RIP — Marti Gould Cummings (@MartiGCummings) March 23, 2020

This virus is real. A very good friend of mine Nashom (Mona Foot a NYC legend) just passed away from complications of this virus. I’m shocked and heartbroken. please stay home. ? — Kandy Muse (@TheKandyMuse) March 23, 2020