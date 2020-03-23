R.I.P.

Nashom Wooden, aka drag star Mona Foot, dies from COVID-19

By

According to credible reports on social media, Nashom Wooden, aka Mona Foot, has died at the age of 50.

Several people also claim the cause of death was COVID-19.

Project Runway designer Geoffrey Mac was a good friend of Wooden’s. Mac uploaded a video to Instagram to share the sad news.

“I just want to make sure that everyone out there is healthy and takes care of each other,” Mac said. “The virus is really real and I’m just so sorry.”

Wooden found fame in the pre-Drag Race NYC club scene of the early ’90s, earning a reputation for slaying Aretha Franklin lip syncs. Mona was also known for dressing as Wonder Woman.

“I could see the power of it. No one saw that coming. To be not only a superhero, to be black and a man. I didn’t realize at the time I was feminine. The message was so powerful, performing ’I’m Every Woman’ as Wonder Woman,” Wooden told Michael Musto in 2017.

Over the years, Wooden slowly stepped back from their drag persona, before hanging up the heels for good.

In the late ’90s, Wooden became a singer in the dance-pop trio the Ones, appeared alongside Robert De Niro in the movie Flawless, and worked at the NYC nightclub The Cock.

Friends have been sharing their grief and love: