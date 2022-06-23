in a barbie world

New ‘Barbie’ set pics are sending the girls into a frenzy on Twitter

By

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie isn’t due out for another year, but new images from set are fanning the fandom flames.

Something about the pink-permeated promo images for the upcoming movie already had the girls, gays, and theys in a chokehold — especially that one of Ryan Gosling as Ken looking like the ONLY rent boy.

Related: Ryan Gosling is Ken Doll perfection, abs and all, in ‘Barbie’ first-look photo

Now, new behind-the-scenes candids from various paparazzo are hitting socials and folks are eating them up.

Between general fangirling and calling Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in their flairful western garb everything from Orville Peck to Sharpay Evans, the Barbie groundswell is too real.

One user even dug up an actual Barbie pic that proves the dolls truly are the dolls:

The Barbie movie is currently set for release July 21, 2023.

Related: Laverne Cox is officially a Barbie doll plus 5 more trans dolls we’d love to see