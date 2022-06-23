New ‘Barbie’ set pics are sending the girls into a frenzy on Twitter

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie isn’t due out for another year, but new images from set are fanning the fandom flames.

Something about the pink-permeated promo images for the upcoming movie already had the girls, gays, and theys in a chokehold — especially that one of Ryan Gosling as Ken looking like the ONLY rent boy.

Now, new behind-the-scenes candids from various paparazzo are hitting socials and folks are eating them up.

Between general fangirling and calling Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in their flairful western garb everything from Orville Peck to Sharpay Evans, the Barbie groundswell is too real.

male & female couples where both of them are bi be like “we’re straight presenting” and then walk around like this https://t.co/wz5bpXCENC — louisa keight (pronounced “keet”) (@louisakeight) June 23, 2022

this is literally trixie and orville peck in episode 3 of trixie motel https://t.co/rtepCgLky2 — haran (@hyunandra) June 23, 2022

These two just broke up after a Kacey Musgraves concert. #BarbieMovie pic.twitter.com/kCpVdNxa44 — Christy Turnipseed (@cturnip) June 23, 2022

not to be dramatic but these pictures of margot robbie as barbie have literally changed my life pic.twitter.com/L68Yg9nOB5 — jade (@vintageitonya) June 23, 2022

MARGOT ROBBIE AS BARBIE SET PICS I’M NOT STRONG ENOUGH FOR THIS pic.twitter.com/uVmgFPHt5q — Gabriel ⧗ (@dorksofprey) June 21, 2022

where are they now: ryan and sharpay evans spill all https://t.co/oOMoaDz75P — tori 💙💜💖 (@tori_8993) June 23, 2022

margot robbie looks like shes about go see harry styles on tour pic.twitter.com/yo4UGjXdyI — lara 14 (@ghostinkissys) June 22, 2022

Ohhhh my fucking god I am suddenly a horse with a pink saddle that fits 2 people https://t.co/2XxPFIFThH — MV JOKER OTY?¿ (@pinkXdrip) June 23, 2022

One user even dug up an actual Barbie pic that proves the dolls truly are the dolls:

these new barbie set pics 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0P7gBrYy8p — shan (@dernswift) June 22, 2022

The Barbie movie is currently set for release July 21, 2023.

