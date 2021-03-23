No matter how hard he tries, Jim Jordan can’t seem to escape his college wrestling sex abuse scandal

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio should maybe probably consider taking a break from Twitter for a while since every time he tweets it just blows up in his face.

Yesterday was no exception.

On Monday, Jordan tweeted misleading remarks about the Democrats’ response to COVID-19 then clumsily tried to link it to people crossing the U.S. border.

“Democrats: Won’t let your kids go to school. Won’t let restaurants open at 100% capacity. But don’t seem to care about #COVID19 when it comes to illegal migrants crossing the border. Why?” he wrote.

We could spend time factchecking Jordan’s tweet and explaining why it’s wildly inaccurate, but that’s really not the most interesting part of this story.

The interesting part is how people responded to it, mainly by once again reminding the homophobic lawmaker about that college wrestling gay sex abuse scandal that’s been haunting him for years.

In 2018, Jordan was accused of ignoring allegations of sexual misconduct made against the team doctor when he worked as assistant coach for the Ohio State men’s wrestling team. Not only that, but he was also accused of aiding and abetting in the cover-up.

Jordan, a staunch Trump loyalist, has long denied the allegations and swears that he never witnessed any abuse take place in the locker room or participated in a cover-up, to which most everyone has said…

And now, the responses to Jordan’s tweet yesterday…

Gym Jordan is a complete idiot. Why? — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) March 22, 2021

Maybe they are afraid of the assistant coach!!!! — Brenda Lee (@BrendaLeeNY) March 22, 2021

Jim, what have you done to help? Can’t wait to hear your report! — Eileen McFarlane (@EileenMcFarlan1) March 22, 2021

Jim doesn’t seem to care about reporting abuse. — Jo Flow (@JoWolf612) March 22, 2021

Why did you turn your back on these wrestler’s!https://t.co/lWabipp7Nm — Steelers90fan (@Steelers7890fan) March 22, 2021

Gym Jordan – won’t protect young men from sexual assault – won’t speak up to punish perpetrator — He’s Lloyd, he’s Lloyd. He’s null and void. (@Gatorpaul4) March 22, 2021

Don’t shower with Gym Jordan! pic.twitter.com/R2JVL7TMhp — Scott Penland (@scolo09) March 22, 2021

Don’t forget about the abuse at Ohio State Gym. That should have been taken care of before the pandemic. — rjhvac (@Ralphcampbell19) March 22, 2021

Also, Jim Jordan turned a blind eye while Ohio wrestlers were molested by the team doctor. He has done nothing to right the wrongs. He also hasn’t passed any legislation for 14 years. #CancelJimJordan — Tink (@tink_240) March 22, 2021

Google: Jim Jordan wrestling — Tim (@Tae00Tim) March 22, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.