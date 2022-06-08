moronic

Oklahoma GOP Senate candidate rants against “disgusting” gay men

By
Jarrin Jackson
Jarrin Jackson (Photo: Twitter)

Video has emerged of a candidate for the Oklahoma Senate railing against Pride Month and blasting the sight of two men kissing as “disgusting”, “despicable” and “gross”.

Jarrin Jackson is one of four candidates contesting the GOP Primary for Senate District 2. The Christian nationalist is very much a fan of America First politics.

You can check out the video below.

He begins by noting, “Pride Month is in full swing … I think it would be deliciously ironic and eternally entertaining if God comes back today, gets us up out of here, and then burns the whole place down. It would be amazing.”

He then goes on to say most people think homosexuality is “disgusting.”

“People find it disgusting, especially straight dudes, straight dudes find it disgusting, whenever they see other dudes kissing. It is gross! Being gay is gay. It’s the most disgusting, despicable, stupid thing ever. Insert barf emoji.

“And yet we’re supposed to celebrate this?” he says, laughing. “We’re supposed to treat it like it’s normal? It ain’t normal.”

Related: Fox News’ disastrous attempt at ‘celebrating’ Pride crashes and burns on impact

It’s not clear when or where the original video was posted.

However, it’s not the first time Jackson has posted disgust about Pride. On Sunday he posted a rather violent image of someone being hit in the face by a rainbow.

Last week he posted a bunch of homophobic memes.​​

On his campaign website, Jackson describes himself as a “born again Christian, family man, combat veteran, and sixth-generation Oklahoman.” He graduated from West Point in 2008, and served in Afghanistan, before being honorably discharged in 2015.

He and his wife Katie live south of Claremore, where they homeschool their three children. Jackson recently “authored and self-published the Live Local Field Manual to train Americans on organizing and responding to escalating tyranny in the wake of the stolen 2020 elections.”

Among his campaign priorities, he claims “Sexual ‘liberation’ and Darwin’s lie of evolution have misled an entire generation of Americans to believe that God does not exist and that degenerate sexual behavior should be accepted.”

Related: Lauren Boebert thinks kids are safer with priests than with drag queens

Online, Jackson’s comments prompted plenty of eye rolls.

AZ State Senator Wendy Rogers is among those to endorse Jackson.

The Republican primary for Senate District 2 is on June 28, 2022. Jackson is up against three other contenders: Keith Austin, Coy Jenkins and Ally Seifried. The seat is currently occupied by Republican Marty Quinn, but he’s giving it up to run for a seat in the US House of Representatives.