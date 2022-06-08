Oklahoma GOP Senate candidate rants against “disgusting” gay men

Video has emerged of a candidate for the Oklahoma Senate railing against Pride Month and blasting the sight of two men kissing as “disgusting”, “despicable” and “gross”.

Jarrin Jackson is one of four candidates contesting the GOP Primary for Senate District 2. The Christian nationalist is very much a fan of America First politics.

Christian nationalist Oklahoma GOP state senate candidate Jarrin Jackson is not a fan of Pride Month: “Straight dudes find it disgusting whenever they see other dudes kissing. It is gross. Being gay is gay. It’s the most disgusting, despicable, stupid, thing ever.” https://t.co/X3HMQmRBrp pic.twitter.com/7mvaQncmad — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) June 7, 2022

He begins by noting, “Pride Month is in full swing … I think it would be deliciously ironic and eternally entertaining if God comes back today, gets us up out of here, and then burns the whole place down. It would be amazing.”

He then goes on to say most people think homosexuality is “disgusting.”

“People find it disgusting, especially straight dudes, straight dudes find it disgusting, whenever they see other dudes kissing. It is gross! Being gay is gay. It’s the most disgusting, despicable, stupid thing ever. Insert barf emoji.

“And yet we’re supposed to celebrate this?” he says, laughing. “We’re supposed to treat it like it’s normal? It ain’t normal.”

It’s not clear when or where the original video was posted.

However, it’s not the first time Jackson has posted disgust about Pride. On Sunday he posted a rather violent image of someone being hit in the face by a rainbow.

Wait who made this? pic.twitter.com/ntAOOeM3rO — Jarrin Jackson (@JarrinJackson) June 4, 2022

Last week he posted a bunch of homophobic memes.​​

Here are some memes for you all to use this month, if you want. Amen. pic.twitter.com/453fzim8ie — Jarrin Jackson (@JarrinJackson) June 1, 2022

On his campaign website, Jackson describes himself as a “born again Christian, family man, combat veteran, and sixth-generation Oklahoman.” He graduated from West Point in 2008, and served in Afghanistan, before being honorably discharged in 2015.

He and his wife Katie live south of Claremore, where they homeschool their three children. Jackson recently “authored and self-published the Live Local Field Manual to train Americans on organizing and responding to escalating tyranny in the wake of the stolen 2020 elections.”

Among his campaign priorities, he claims “Sexual ‘liberation’ and Darwin’s lie of evolution have misled an entire generation of Americans to believe that God does not exist and that degenerate sexual behavior should be accepted.”

Online, Jackson’s comments prompted plenty of eye rolls.

I think he’s overthinking this…And there is a thing about “doth protest too much” going on. — DerekY (@frthegratergood) June 7, 2022

It sounds to me like Jarrin Jackson is dealing with a few “feelings” and “thoughts”. — JCBtup (@JCBtup) June 7, 2022

Yet, for some reason, they usually seem to get off on seeing two WOMEN kissing. So it’s not about being gay.

It’s about their sexual fantasies…and fears. As in, a guy who’s bigger than me could rape me. Never mind that women live with this fear every moment of their lives. — DaphneDoGood (@DaphneDoGood1) June 7, 2022

The weird thing is that once those of us who were raised to think that being gay is abnormal actually see gay relationships and get accustomed to them, they don’t seem that strange to us. Except, mostly, for people who are closeted themselves. Those folks can’t seem to adjust. — Jeff Fa Fa (@1stLevelHuman) June 7, 2022

The idiocy continues to multiply! Jarrin Jackson, a Christian nationalist running for a seat in the Oklahoma State Senate, is calling for God to “burn the whole place down” because of Gay Pride Month. — ! (@AriesaSandino) June 7, 2022

AZ State Senator Wendy Rogers is among those to endorse Jackson.

The Republican primary for Senate District 2 is on June 28, 2022. Jackson is up against three other contenders: Keith Austin, Coy Jenkins and Ally Seifried. The seat is currently occupied by Republican Marty Quinn, but he’s giving it up to run for a seat in the US House of Representatives.