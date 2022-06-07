WATCH: Fox News’ disastrous attempt at ‘celebrating’ Pride crashes and burns on impact

Warning: Fox News’ Pride messaging may cause you to question the very fabric of existence, because nothing this blatantly hypocritical could exist within the laws of physics.
Of course, if anyone could do it, it’s the network that promoted anti-vax conspiracy theories while requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated.
Media Matters recently shared a clip of Fox News celebrating “America Together: LGBTQ+ Pride Month,” followed by recent examples of its hosts attacking the LGBTQ community.
“Celebrate Pride Month with Fox News,” a voice says. “Meet important voices of the LGBTQ+ community and go inside their incredible contributions.”
Then the video cuts to Fox personalities attacking queer people, from general “groomer” hysteria to repeatedly misgendering transgender swimmer Lia Thomas.
Watch:
Fox News' actual promo for Pride Month vs. Fox News programming pic.twitter.com/kOIPzNhsSC
Here’s how folks responded:
Wait until Fox finds out about Will and Grace.
OMG. The HYPOCRISY is just so cringe. Seriously.
The praise pride month and then They threw pride month under the bus Only Fox News can do that
Should be “Shame Month”.
3 Comments
ZzBomb
The right has only become more rabid by their continued losses in their self generated “culture wars.”
johncp56
All you need to say Is FOX, funny it seems like they are talking about themself, hate and deflecting FOX sucks bird shit
Kangol2
FoxNews is a far-right propaganda outlet passing as a news station. It should be regulated and treated as such, particularly by other news media outlets.