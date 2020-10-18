Olympian Gus Kenworthy reveals he considered suicide before coming out

–Former Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy, opening up to fellow queer sportsman Megan Rapinoe about his battle with depression over his sexuality. Kenworthy came out in 2015 after winning the Silver Medal in Men’s slopestyle at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

“It’s exhausting being in the closet. There was so much time and energy put into harboring that secret that I think it really took a toll on my mental health and I struggled with depression and at moments in my life, thoughts of suicide. I think for a lot of my career and my coming up in the sport, my mental health was kind of put on the back burner, and I feel like I was really compartmentalizing. I was not out of the closet. When I did take that stand and come out it was the best thing I could have ever done for my mental health. I thought it was gonna be, like, a thing that maybe it was a hindrance for my sport, and it was the exact opposite. My following year after coming out was my best season to date. I felt so liberated, I had a huge weight off my shoulders…I think that mental health is so important and I’m so glad that it’s something that is getting talked about more and more frequently now because it’s so important for everybody It’s especially important for LGBTQ kids who are at a much higher risk of self-harm, just because they do struggle to come to terms with themselves, ourselves, and the rate of suicide is so much higher.”