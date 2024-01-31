Over 1 million votes have been cast (so far!) in the 2024 Queerties

Queerties season is upon us, and earlier this week we surpassed 1 million votes (and counting) with three more weeks left to go!

We’re celebrating the LGBTQ+ community’s brightest stars, tastemakers, storytellers, and innovators for the twelfth year in a row.

From binary-busting artists topping to the music charts, to the fiercest drag queens, to the brave notables who shook up mainstream America with their coming out stories, to more LGBTQ+ TV shows and movies than ever before, these are the names that have kept us entertained and inspired all year long.

Voting for the 2024 Queerties is officially open.

Now, you may have noticed a few changes in this year’s Queerties Awards categories.

In honor of the fashionable trend-setters and boundary-breaking athletes who’ve made the world a better, queerer place, we’ve added two new categories to celebrate even more corners of pop culture: Style Icon and Sports Hero!

We’ve also updated the film categories so that you can pick two of your favorite movies this year, one comedy and one drama.

And because we simply love mess, we’re excited to introduce the Best Feud category, where you can help us decide which two celebs have the juiciest, wildest, most riveting rivalry of all time.

Voting runs through February 22, and remember, you can vote once per day per device in each category. Winners will be announced live at a special reception hosted by Jinx Monsoon, with a special appearance by ally Paula Abdul, in Los Angeles on March 12. Use hashtag #Queerties to share your votes and help promote your favorites.