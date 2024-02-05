Pedro Pascal’s fashion emergency, Reneé Rapp’s ‘Saltburn’ slay & a new ‘Drag Race’ era is Ruvealed

If you don’t follow @Queerty on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Tiktok and Threads, you’re only getting half the story.

From a sweet sixteenth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race to Reneé Rapp dominating Saturday Night Live, here’s just a taste of what was buzzing on our social accounts in January.

Each month we feature a mix of stories from our socials, photos we love, and Instagrammers we know you’ll obsess over. Want to get featured? Tag @Queerty and use #queerty in your posts and get on our radar.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.

14 new queens sashayed their way into Drag Race werk room

Reneé Rapp and Bowen Yang give us a new twist on Saltburn

Pedro Pascal dons matching arm slings for Awards season

Voting in the 2024 Queerties started & the competition is FIERCE!

@queerty It’s our fav time of year: the #QUEERTIES are here! Join us in celebration as we honor the year’s best in LGBTQ+ media and culture. From Drag Royalty to The Next Big Thing, you can cast your vote once a day until February 22, 2024 so make your voice heard! Vote now at the linkinbio! #barbie #bottoms ? original sound – Queerty*

Jeremy Allen White’s Calvin Klein campaign breaks the internet.

The sex change behind ‘3 Men In A Tub’ that turned the nursery rhyme gay

Jonathan Bailey’s amazing speech at the Critic’s Choice Awards

Jacob Elordi’s bathwater candle has fans lapping it all up

The colorful history of the “gay best friend” trope

Parker Posey is added to the Season 3 cast of The White Lotus

Ayo Edebiri slays award season & gives the most relatable acceptance speech

The new Mean Girls premieres & Lindsay Lohan looks fetch!

Niecy Nash thanks herself during Golden Globes acceptance speech

Here’s what happened with our friends at LGBTQ Nation:



Elton John joins exclusive list of EGOT winners after nabbing Emmy

LGBTQ Nation receives two GLAAD Nominations for Outstanding Online Journalism Article

Jennifer Lopez-impersonating drag queen screams with joy when she finally meets the real J.Lo.

Colman Domingo reflects on telling the story of gay civil rights leader Bayard Rustin in the Netflix film Rustin

After a school cancelled a play about anti-gay bullying, this theater company saved the day:

Here’s what happened over at Into:

How Vivienne Medrano created the devilishly good Hazbin Hotel

This Regina Georg Spider-Man moment was for the girls, gays and theys

Ice Spice announces debut album Y2K drops this year

Lastly, here’s the latest over at GayCities:

Raja putting the FIERCE in runway at Louis-Gabriel Nouchi’s show at Paris Fashion Week

Key West hotties unleashed their Ken-ergy at Tropical Heat

Subscribe to Queerty’s newsletter so you don’t miss any of the viral moments.

And don’t forgot to follow LGBTQ Nation’s Threads, Into’s Threads & GayCities’ Threads to keep up on the latest and greatest from all our sites.