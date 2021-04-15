deep division

People are really, really divided over Colton Underwood coming out

Reality star Colton Underwood made headlines yesterday when he came out as gay in a sit down interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America. 

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time, I’ve hated myself for a long time. I’m gay. I came to terms with that earlier this year, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know,” he said.

Underwood’s coming out was immediately followed by news that he’ll be appearing in an unscripted Netflix series chronicling his coming out journey. Gus Kenworthy will also appear in the series “acting as a guide, of sorts, for Underwood,” Variety reports.

But the reaction to all of this has been mixed, to say the least. While many people have been celebrating the news…

Others are reminding people of Underwood’s past mistreatment of women, particularly his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Randolph…

A little backstory: Underwood and Randolph met while filming The Bachelor. Their relationship was short-lived, however, and ended with Randolph filing for a restraining order against the former NFL player last year.

The Wrap reports:

The two dated for more than a year after that, but eventually parted ways. In September, Randolph was granted a restraining order against Underwood, accusing Underwood of “harassing” her, planting a tracking device under her car, and going on “obsessive” walks near her parents’ home. The documents in the case also said that Underwood was spotted in an alley outside Randolph’s bedroom window and that she was “fearful for her safety.”

Check out some of the mixed reactions people are having to Colton’s coming out news…

And then there are those talking his upcoming Netflix series. Reactions to that have been, shall we say, a little more unified…

And then there’s this:

