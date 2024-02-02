Pet Shop Boys revisit ’90s cruising, Nieri’s “Spoiler Alert” & a gay icon returns to the dance floor

There’s been a lot going on in music this past week, like Britney’s “Selfish”, a bonus track from the deluxe edition of 2011’s Femme Fatale, storming the charts thanks to fan support amidst Justin Timberlake’s recent single of the same name, to Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj’s fiery feud igniting the internet. It’s safe to say we could all use a break, and we’ve got you covered with a batch of exciting new releases from beloved and emerging queer artists waiting to be discovered.

Ease into the weekend with this week’s edition of “bop after bop”….

“Loneliness” by Pet Shop Boys

Pet Shop Boys are set to make a triumphant return with their upcoming album, Nonetheless, featuring lead single “Loneliness.” The euphoric track explores the theme of isolation with a rich, disco-inspired soundscape and orchestral elements and the music video, directed by Alasdair McLellan, features risque cinematography set in 1992. It’s all we’ve come to love about Pet Shop Boys through the years, and their new album, out April 26, is sure to deliver.

“Thinking ‘Bout Us” by Dannii Minogue & Autotune

Dannii Minogue is back in the pop spotlight, joining forces with Sydney-based DJ and producer Autone for new EDM-esque single, “Thinking ‘Bout Us.” The club banger features the gay icon’s perfect pop vocals over Autone’s lively keys and a 90s house-inspired beat. It’s a serve on all levels, something we’ve grown to expect from Kylie’s little sister.

“Angel Face” by Oscar and the Wolf

Taking his turn on pop, Oscar and the Wolf’s melancholic track “Angel Face” is not one to miss. The artist, real name Max Colombie, has a talent for blending folk, dream-pop, and cub-infused synths, but this track finds him exploring anthemic pop, and he might have just found his sweet spot.

“Spoiler Alert” by Nieri

Dance-pop artist Nieri is blending pleasure and power on new track “Spoiler Alert”. With a hypnotic baseline, club-ready breakdown, and fierce vocal cadence, Nieri has got what it takes to be the next big thing in queer pop music.

“Your Engine” by Gia Woods

Sapphic pop artist Gia Woods has unleashed the music video for the title track of her latest EP, “Your Engine” The video, co-directed by Woods, boasts a cameo from Euphoria breakout star Chloe Cherry and is as provocative and enticing as the track itself.