#queerties

Rock out to all the certified bops & artists nominated in the 2024 Queerties

By

From “Believe” to “Born This Way” to “Padam Padam”, the LGBTQ+ community loves a good banger.

In celebration of the most iconic songs of the past year and the artists who sang them, we’ve come up with three different categories for you to vote in: Breakout Musical Artist, Anthem, and Music Video.

Related:

Vote now: The 2024 Queerties are officially open

Queerties season is upon us—don’t miss your chance to vote for your faves!

Voting runs now through February 22. Winners will be announced live at a special reception in Los Angeles on March 12 and on Queerty the following morning. Use hashtag #Queerties to share your votes and help promote your favorites.

To help you make your selections, we’ve put together a Spotify playlist of all the musical artists nominated in this year’s Queerties Awards. Listen below and don’t forget you can vote once per day per device in each category through February 22! 🎧🎧🎧

Don't forget to share:

Discover more

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated