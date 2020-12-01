PHOTO: Ross Mathews reveals dramatic weight loss after ‘reclaiming’ his health

RuPaul’s Drag Race host Ross Matthews has taken to Instagram and Twitter to share his significant weight loss months after he made the decision to “reclaim” his health.

On Sunday, Matthews, 41, posted a beaming photo of himself dressed in a black coat, revealing that he’s dropped 50 pounds since the beginning of the summer.

“Breaking the pattern,” he wrote. “50lbs down today from my height in early June when I decided to reclaim my health after my mom died (70lbs down from my all-time). I will always be a work in progress. I may mess up again. I dunno. All I know is that I’m very grateful. And very happy. On we go.”

Breaking the pattern. 50lbs down today from my height in early June after my mom died (70lbs down from my all-time). I will always be a work in progress. I may mess up again. I dunno. All I know is that I’m very grateful. On we go… ?? pic.twitter.com/IDKasoUSTK — Ross Mathews (@helloross) November 29, 2020

An outpouring of support for the sharp-witted TV personality followed, from fans and celebrities alike.

Rosie O’Donnell, fellow Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, and former competing queens like Brooke Lynn Hytes were among those to offer words (or emojis) of encouragement:

Trixie Mattel struck a decidedly different, yet similarly supportive tone:

Mathews later posted to his Instagram Story: “Reading all your love on my post about my health. Thank you!”