PHOTOS: 17 images of Laith Ashley De La Cruz at his smoldering best

Laith Ashley De La Cruz (Photo: Shutterstock)

Actor, model and activist Laith Ashley De La Cruz was one of the guest “icons” at the WeHo Pride Parade last Sunday in West Hollywood. De La Cruz rode in cars alongside Melissa McCarthy and wives Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts.

De La Cruz was given the honor of Pride Breakthrough Icon Award, and waved a trans flag along the route.

Laith Ashley De La Cruz at WeHo Pride in West Hollywood

De La Cruz may be less known compared to McCarthy and Nash but his star is very much on the rise.

“Oh, my God. This is who I am”

Now 33, he began to make waves as a trans model around ten years ago. Raised in Harlem, New York, he told GQ back in 2018 that he was outed by an aunt to his parents when she caught him dating a girl at the age of 17.

“Being assigned female at birth, I thought I was a lesbian, even though I hated the word.”

His parents were not accepting at first but have since come around.

At 19, De La Cruz came across YouTube videos about people transitioning.

“I thought, ‘Oh, my God. This is who I am.’ I was so filled with fear. In my mind I still wanted to be my parents’ little girl.”

De La Cruz came out as trans ten years ago and began his transition shortly after. He began to build up a big Instagram following after posting photos of himself in Calvin Klein briefs, which led to modeling offers. He led a Diesel campaign in 2017 and has graced the cover of numerous magazines.

De La Cruz also branched out into singing and songwriting and some acting (he has a cameo in Pose). This year, he enjoyed a high-profile appearance as Taylor Swift’s love interest in her “Lavender Haze” video. It helped propel De La Cruz to a global audience.

Click onward to check out some of De La Cruz’s hottest shots.