PHOTOS: 20 adorable reasons why Robbie Rogers & Greg Berlanti are the cutest Hollywood power couple

Robbie Rogers and Greg Berlanti on their wedding day

Robbie Rogers is expanding his TV portfolio.

The out ex-pro soccer player, who’s married to legendary producer Greg Berlanti, is an executive producer and co-writer of the upcoming Showtime miniseries Fellow Travelers, which debuts Oct. 29. The series spans seven episodes, and tells the story of two men (played by hotties Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey) who first meet at the height of McCarthyism in the 1950s and engage in a decades-long romance.

Robbie and his sister, Katie Rose, wrote episode five together.

The first pro male soccer player in the U.S. to publicly come out as gay, Rogers landed a role in Berlanti’s 2018 gay high school rom-com, Love, Simon. It’s fair to say the pair are a true Hollywood power couple.

When Berlanti received his star last year on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Rogers and their two kids were by his side.

“I’m sure I’m not the first person to receive a star who feels shocked or undeserving or overwhelmed with gratitude, but I’m feeling all of that,” Berlanti said at the time.

Rogers and Berlanti were introduced at a rooftop Pride party shortly after Rogers had come out in 2013. They started off as friends who would meet for dinner once in a while, but their connection kept growing stronger.

The turning point came when Rogers invited Berlanti to ESPN’s annual awards show, the ESPYs.

“When we got there, he’d brought me a tie clip and a pocket square,” Berlanti told Variety. “Robbie, as I’m sure he’ll tell you, knows quite a bit about fashion and I know nothing. And as he was putting the tie clip on me in the middle of all these people in the lobby, I realized: ‘Oh wait a second. Maybe he thinks this is more than friendship.’”

Rogers says he built his romantic attraction to the Riverdale and Supergirl producer over time.

“It happened organically for me, and I just fell in love with him over time,” he said. “If I’m going to fall for someone, I have to get to know them. I’ve never been much of a one-night-stand person.”

The two married in 2017, but not before having their first child, Caleb. Berlanti, 51, says he always wanted to start a family, but for most of his life, didn’t think it would be possible.

They welcomed their second child, Mia, following their wedding.

“Because I’m 15 years older than Rob, I had grown up in a time where it was just an impossibility,” said Berlanti. “In the moment, I knew I wanted to have children. I always imagined the day I would have kids.”

It doesn’t take a lot of sleuthing to figure out that Rogers and Berlanti love posting pics of their happy family for everyone to see. Both of their Instagram pages are filled with adorable photos of Caleb and Mia.

Berlanti, who was originally opposed to the idea of publicizing their family life, says he suddenly received the urge to share.

“I kind of came to a threshold: If I want to post this picture of our children, I’m going to do that,” he said.

Rogers, for his part, says fatherhood is more rewarding than he ever could’ve imagined.

“In a good way, I didn’t realize how much I would grow,” he said. “And to be able to watch other men and women couples have their kids, it’s been inspiring.”

We find Rogers and Berlanti’s happiness to be inspiring as well.

As they prepare for a big fall, scroll down for some of our favorite pics of them and the whole family…

