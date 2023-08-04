Gymnast Arthur Nory & his BF are making us swoon with their summer photo dump… Is a marriage proposal next?

Instagram

One of our favorite celebrity couples is still going strong.

Olympic-medal winning Brazilian gymnast Arthur Nory gagged us two years ago when he revealed he has a boyfriend, publicly coming out in the process. Since then, they haven’t shied away from showing their love for one another on social media, and this summer is no different.

Nory recently dumped a new batch of pics of him and beau João Otávio Tasso, and they look as dreamy as ever. We can’t help but wish/wonder/hope/dream… Is a marriage proposal imminent??

The pictures show them at the pool, enjoying the beach and just having a blast. The adorable dump even elicited reaction from Adam Rippon, who replied with three celebratory emojis.

“I’d let [you] both end me,” added one particularly thirsty commenter.

Otávio Tasso, for his part, replied “te amo” (“I love you”).

🥰 🥰 🥰

It looks like it’s been a busy summer for Nory, who’s been training hard in the gym as he prepares for Paris 2024.

But don’t worry: he’s also had time to enjoy himself. The Brazilian heartthrob took a recent trip to Croatia.

He’s also been celebrating his LGBTQ+ identity. Right before Pride Month, Nory posted a photo wearing one of Tom Daley‘s own hoodies, with a rainbow heart knitted on the right side.

Daley said Nory looks “so cute!!!,” and we agree!

Nory, who competed in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, took home bronze in men’s floor gymnastics at his first Olympics in his home country. He stole the show, even prompting NBC anchor Lester Holt to gush about his “beautiful smile.”

Unfortunately, Nory’s encore performance in Tokyo didn’t go as planned. Battling injury, he missed the final in his two events.

Despite the disappointing finish, he still left Japan beaming with positivity.

“End of the Tokyo Games for me,” he posted on Instagram at the time. “Returning to Brazil tomorrow and leaving with all positive energy. Thank you to everyone who believed in me and gave me the strength to get here.”

Since then, Nory has used that strength to keep winning. That fall, he finished first in both the artistic gymnastics and team competitions at the South American Games.

A few weeks later, he won bronze at the 2022 World Artistic Championship for his high bar routine.

This year, the accomplished gymnast has added to his medal count. A few months back, he won the floor exercise at the Brazilian Trophy competition.

Nory says he’s singularly focused on qualifying for next year’s Summer Games, and helping Team Brazil improve on its previous performances.

“I know that as a team we can give more strength. We can be stronger as a team,” he said in an interview.

Nory, 29, is also inspired by his mom. A couple of years ago, she suffered a stroke that caused motor deficiencies.

He wants to win Olympic gold for her.

“I’m working so hard. It’s a goal, but I know it’s a consequence of the work, all the work. So, I’m working for that, to reach that goal, to win another Olympic medal because it’s a very special moment for all athletes,” he said.

We can’t wait to keep cheering Nory on. As an added bonus, we know his gorgeous bf will be in attendance for any gold medal win as well.

It’s hard to beat that.