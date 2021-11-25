Olympic-medal winning gymnast Arthur Nory reveals he has a boyfriend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arthur Nory (@arthurnory)



Olympic-medal winning Brazilian gymnast Arthur Nory has revealed he has a boyfriend. Until now, he has shied away from publicly discussing his sexuality.

In a recent Instagram post, Nory, 28, wished a happy birthday to marketing analyst João Otávio Tasso.

“The phrase ‘in health or illness, in victory or in defeat, in joy or sadness’ never quite fit. And there we are every day walking together. Thank you for always being by my side. I will always be yours.

“Congratulations João, many years of life and continue to be that amazing person, even if Scorpio (always good to blame the sign). We’re together. Love u @joaootaviotasso”

He used the hashtags “#love”, “#pride”, “#birthday”, “#boyfriend” and “#superman”.

Alongside the caption was a montage of images and videos of Tasso.

On Tasso’s own Instagram page, there are photos of him with a rainbow flag and with Nory.

Nory heralds from São Paulo. He has a Brazilian father and a Japanese mother. He was born Arthur Nory Oyakawa Mariano but just goes with the name Arthur Nory on his social media accounts now.

Among his achievements, he won the bronze medal in floor exercise at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and was the 2019 World Champion on the horizontal bar.

He competed in Tokyo at this year’s Olympic games and took part in the 2021 Pan American Championships in Rio (where he won a team gold medal).

He’s made some headlines for activities away from the sport. In 2016, he issued a swift apology after posting a Snapchat video in which he and two teammates made racist jokes about one of his fellow Brazilian athletes, Angelo Assumpção.

Those comments earned Nory a suspension from the Brazilian team for a month. Nory went on to win gold at the Olympics that year and Assumpção indicated he’d forgiven him, “I don’t keep a grudge on him. We are close friends. I am very proud of Nory. I just hope he behaves like a medal winner outside the arena too.”

Also in 2016, Nory found himself romantically linked to US athlete Simone Biles, who called him her “Brazilian boyfriend”. However, she later clarified they were just good friends and called each other their international boyfriend and girlfriend as they kept meeting at the same gymnastic meets.

Besides athletics, Nory’s carved out a modeling career, and managed to notch up over 1.4million Instagram followers. A couple of years ago he fronted a Latin America campaign for Philippine-based clothing brand Bench.