Brazilian gymnast Arthur Nory just won another competition & is flooding basements with shirtless pics

Out Olympic heartthrob Arthur Nory is ready for Paris 2024, collecting medals and winning competitions along the way.

The hunky Brazilian gymnast is also posting lots of pictures of his ridiculously fit physique on Instagram; so that’s great, too.

Nory, a two-time Olympian who took home bronze in men’s floor gymnastics at the 2016 Rio Games, recently won the floor exercise at the Brazilian Trophy competition. That means he’s heading into next year’s Summer Games with momentum!

Nory’s Olympic debut was a huge success: it doesn’t get any better than winning a medal on your home turf. Unfortunately, his encore effort at the 2020 Games in Tokyo didn’t go as well. Battling injury, he missed the final in his two events.

Despite Nory’s disappointing finish, he left Japan beaming with positivity.

“End of the Tokyo Games for me,” he posted on Instagram at the time. “Returning to Brazil tomorrow and leaving with all positive energy. Thank you to everyone who believed in me and gave me the strength to get here.”

Since then, Nory has used that strength to keep winning. Last fall, he finished first in both the artistic gymnastics and team competitions at the South American Games.

A few weeks later, he won bronze at the 2022 World Artistic Championship for his high bar routine.

Though Nory has been a gay Olympic favorite since his 2016 debut, he became even more iconic when he revealed the identity of his boyfriend in late 2021. He wished a happy birthday to marketing analyst João Otávio Tasso.

“The phrase ‘in health or illness, in victory or in defeat, in joy or sadness’ never quite fit. And there we are every day walking together. Thank you for always being by my side. I will always be yours,” he wrote in the the post.

Previously, Nory was linked to seven-time Olympic-medalist Simone Biles, whom she called her “Brazilian boyfriend” during the 2016 Games.

Fortunately, they are strictly platonic lovers! Phew.

Nory catches everybody’s eyes: gays, Olympic greats, and even Lester Holt. The NBC anchor “gushed” about his “beautiful smile” at Rio 2016, according to People.

We can’t blame Lester! That smile is infectious.

Take a gander:

Much to our delight, Nory is also a model and has starred in a couple Latin America campaigns for the Philippine-based clothing brand Bench. Werk!

At 29 years old, Nory should be entering the prime of his athletic career and it shows. We’ll be rooting for him to qualify for Paris 2024 and can’t wait to see the kind of muscly pics he’ll undoubtedly post all over his grid.

Until then, check out some more shots of him flaunting his body of work…