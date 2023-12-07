need a spot, bruh?

PHOTOS: 20 vintage pics of bodybuilder bromances that’ll make you break a sweat

Three-panel image. On the left, a dark-haired man in a low-cut white t-shirt closes his eyes with his hands behind his head as he works out his abs. Another young man with a mustache stands behind him and holds down his feet. In the middle image, a blonde man in a white sweater massages a dark-haired shirtless man's back while he rests his chin on his hands, laying on top of a towel on a workout bench. In the far right image, a dark haired muscular shirtless man stands behind a weight rack excitedly watching another shirtless muscular man sit and wince, lifting barbels in his left and right hands.

In the world of bodybuilding, there’s some essentials for avid gym goers –– a high-protein diet, tight-fitting workout clothes, electrolytes for hydration, and of course, a motivational playlist of tunes. (In fact, today’s generation of gym bros are apparently bumping Lady Gaga to get that extra dose of inspiration for perspiration.)

But the most important gym accessory, above all else? The best bud. You know, that guy you call out for when you “need a spot, bruh.”

While developing one’s beefcake physique seems like it would be a solitary hobby, these muscular hunks couldn’t push themselves to the limit without a partner to cheer them on, hold down their legs, and occasionally wrestle.

Thankfully, it seems the #GymTok generation is keeping this time-honored tradition of male companionship ––which dates back to the inception of bodybuilding –– alive.

And after taking a dive into archives from the late 19th century era of bodybuilding, we found many examples of dudes being bros together, in the spirit of lifting heavy things.

So, as a wise woman once said, “Let’s get physical.” And rest in peace, Olivia Newton-John. We know these guys would’ve loved listening to her while powerlifting.

Click through for some vintage muscle men –– and their best bros –– joining forces to break a sweat.

Black-and-white image. A muscular shirtless man with dark hair stands behind a weight rack widely grinning. In front of him, a blonde muscular and shirtless man squats in concentration as he works out his bulging biceps. He wears a black speedo and no shoes, leaning against the bench loaded with weights. A few spare weights and barbels rest against the wall.

A shirtless bearded man in a top hat and loose black shorts holds out his hands. Across from him, another shirtless man in tight gray shorts winds up to throw a black medicine ball at him. They stand in front of a wall filled with weights and rings, featuring a sign that says "A.G. Splading and Bros Athletic Goods." To their right, a fully clothed young man in a long sleeve black shirt and pants sits on a rowing machine.

On a concrete floor, surrounded by little wooden beach huts featuring signs like "BEACH" and "Coca-Cola," a shirtless man stands in the center of the image wearing a blue speedo and loafers. He holds a heavy barbell above his head in front of a wooden weight rack. Around him, other shirtless men sit around in speedos and shorts, working out their biceps with weights, flexing and watching in admiration. Weights sit strewn around the wooden benches and racks.

Black-and-white image. A shirtless man with a hairy chest leans forward and touches his toes. He wears gray briefs, white socks, and dark shoes. He looks off from the camera, sitting on a wooden table. In the background, an older man puts on a tank top while sitting down and a younger man in a white dress shirt walks by.

Black-and-white image. A dark haired young man in a low-cut white t-shirt lays on a black bench on his stomach. He is lifting his chest off the bench to work out his abs and holds his hands behind his head with a focused expression. Behind him, another young man with a mustache stands and holds down his legs. In the background, a nondescript man sits in sweats with a towel around his neck.

Black-and-white image. On a cushioned bench, a tall and smooth young man rests his muscular legs on the bench and hangs his torso off. He is shirtless in black briefs, and holds his hands behind his head. On the left of the bench, a muscular man with dark hair in a white tank top holds down his legs for the workout. They stand in a white room with a bar around the edges.

Black-and-white image. In a gym with brick walls and overhead lighting, two men in white tank tops and shorts stand back to back holding barbells in their hands to bicep curl. The taller man on the right stands straight while the shorter man on the left hunches his back. Behind them are mats, weight racks, and a bicycle.

Black-and-white image. In a white wrestling ring, a young shirtless man with curly hair, wearing tight black shorts, lays on his back. His left bicep is wrapped around the leg of another muscular shirtless man on his left as the two wrestle.

Black-and-white image. A tall man in loose pants and a white tank top stands with a barbel in his arms, modeling a bicep curl. Behind him, young men watch his form from a bench. They sit in front of two windows and a shelf filled with barbels and weights.

Black-and-white image. Two identical brothers stand in front of a wooden door with coats hanging from it and a few chairs. They are shirtless and stand in white shorts, grimacing as they hold up their fists ready to throw a punch in black wrestling gloves.

Black-and-white image. A muscular shirtless man with a hairy chest stands to the right of a blonde muscular shirtless man in a black speedo. His back is against a weight bench as he cheerfully works out his legs by leaning against it. He is barefoot.

Black-and-white image. In a locker room, a man in a white sweater looks off as he massages the shirtless back of another young man with dark hair. The young man lays on his stomach on top of a wooden table covered by a towel. He thoughtfully rests his chin on top of his hands.

Black-and-white image. Two shirtless and fit young men are on workout bikes and sit up straight as they pedal. They are in a room with two curtained windows and other workout machines. Behind them, a shorter and stout man in a white long sleeve shirt and shorts points and leads them in their workout.

Black-and-white image. In a wood paneled room, two men rest their arms on a sleek table armwrestling. The man on the left is shirtless with slicked back hair. The man on the right wears a white t-shirt and rests his other arm on the tabletop for leverage.

Black-and-white image. On a dirt track with trees in the background, groups of shirtless men walk around in shorts giving other shirtless young men piggy back rides. There are 6 different couples of men throughout the frame walking around.

Black-and-white image. Two shirtless wrestlers stand wearing high-waisted gym shorts and shaking hands, smiling for the camera. The man on the left is shorter with dark hair. The taller man to the right has blonde hair and smiles with his teeth. Behind them, an assortment of men in suits watch in interest.

Black-and-white image. A blonde and muscular shirtless man in shorts sits working out his back on a machine in a gym. A dark haired muscular man, in a Coca Cola tank top and tight shorts, stands to his right, talking him through the workout. Behind them, various workout machines sit.

Black-and-white image. On a wrestling mat, two men in tight singlets wrestle with their legs intertwined. Both have blonde hair and muscular builds. Behind them, an older man in a black sweatshirt and sweatpants with a receding hairline watches.

Black-and-white image. A toned and tan blonde man stands in a speedo behind another young man with dark hair who is clothed, laying on his back on a weight bench. The blonde man holds him arms out to spot the dark haired man as he lifts up two weights. In front of them, another young man with glasses, wearing a gray long sleeve and sweat pants, squats and smiles at the camera with a barbel resting on his back. Behind all three men is a shelf with weights and posters modeling workout techniques.

Black-and-white image. A muscular blonde man in a black speedo rests his back on a weight bench with his arms outstretched above him holding onto a bar with weighted discs. He looks up in concentration while a dark-haired shirtless man in sweatpants kneels next to him. They are in a room with white bricked walls and various weights lay strewn around them.

