PHOTOS: 20 vintage pics of bodybuilder bromances that’ll make you break a sweat

In the world of bodybuilding, there’s some essentials for avid gym goers –– a high-protein diet, tight-fitting workout clothes, electrolytes for hydration, and of course, a motivational playlist of tunes. (In fact, today’s generation of gym bros are apparently bumping Lady Gaga to get that extra dose of inspiration for perspiration.)

But the most important gym accessory, above all else? The best bud. You know, that guy you call out for when you “need a spot, bruh.”

While developing one’s beefcake physique seems like it would be a solitary hobby, these muscular hunks couldn’t push themselves to the limit without a partner to cheer them on, hold down their legs, and occasionally wrestle.

Thankfully, it seems the #GymTok generation is keeping this time-honored tradition of male companionship ––which dates back to the inception of bodybuilding –– alive.

And after taking a dive into archives from the late 19th century era of bodybuilding, we found many examples of dudes being bros together, in the spirit of lifting heavy things.

So, as a wise woman once said, “Let’s get physical.” And rest in peace, Olivia Newton-John. We know these guys would’ve loved listening to her while powerlifting.

