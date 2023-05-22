PHOTOS: 29 adorable pics of Tom Daley to mark his 29th birthday

Many happy returns to Tom Daley.

The Olympic gold-medal-winning diver turned 29 years old over the weekend. He posted photos to his Instagram of himself with an oozing chocolate ring cake, sprinkled with rainbow decorations. He also held aloft a dollop of what appears to be ice cream with a decorative firework.

“I don’t know about you, but I’m feelin’ 22 (+7)” he captioned the photos.

Among those to wish Daley many happy returns was his husband, Dustin Lance Black, who revealed on Instagram that Daley’s older son, Robbie, 4, had decorated the cake.

Dustin Lance Black wishes husband Tom a happy birthday on Instagram (@ dlanceblack)

Matty Lee, Tom’s diving partner, also wished happy birthday to his “work husband.”

(@mattydiver/Instagram)

Despite still being under 30, Daley’s been dominating headlines since 2008 when, at just 14, he made his Olympic debut in Beijing.

He won bronze at the London Olympics in 2012 and the Rio Olympics in 2016. At the Tokyo Olympics in the summer of 2021, he defied expectations to win gold in the men’s synchronized 10m platform, alongside diving partner, Lee.

In March 2013, he met his future husband, Dustin Lance Black, at a dinner event in Los Angeles. Daley was 18 and Black was 38. They hit it off immediately and their romance progressed—initially secretly—at a rapid pace.

In December 2013, he came out by posting a video on his YouTube channel to tell the world he was in a relationship with another man. Four years later, in 2018, he and Black married. And one year after that, in 2018, they welcomed their son, Robbie, born via a surrogate.

Earlier this year, the men revealed they’d welcomed a second son to their family at the end of March: Phoenix Rose.

Since coming out, he has also not shied away from talking about his sexuality. He’s very aware that many countries in the world have harsh, anti-LGBTQ legislation and he’s used his platform to speak out about it.

In 2018, after winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Australia, he called on Commonwealth countries to drop their anti-LGBTQ laws. And after winning gold in Tokyo last year, he used the opportunity to dedicate his win to LGBTQ youth everywhere.

Besides his skills on the diving board, Daley has also made waves with his favorite pastime: knitting! He says picking up needles and thread is his favorite way to relax and keep anxiety at bay.

Any followers of his social media will also be aware that he posts no shortage of thirst traps, alongside images of his beautiful family.

Click through for a gallery of pictures to mark his 29 years…