PHOTOS: Cary Grant & Randolph Scott’s confirmed bachelor bromance over the years

While promoting the British show Archie, a four-part limited series about Archie Leach (a.k.a. Cary Grant), Grant’s fourth wife, actress and author Dyan Cannon, addressed some of the longstanding rumors surrounding her late ex-husband’s sexuality.

“I heard rumors about Cary being gay before we married,” she admitted to uInterview. “I never saw any indication of that. Once, on a ship liner on the way to England, I saw him be very cozy, flirty with the captain. But other than that, I never saw anything.”

“If he did have relationships with men, it was before I knew him—but I never saw any indication of that,” she continued. “Honestly, it wouldn’t have mattered to me. What mattered to me was the connection between us, and I must tell you that it was undeniably real, in the beginning.”

One of the men Grant was romantically linked to during his lifetime was fellow actor Randolph (Randy) Scott. The two met on the set of Hot Saturday in 1932 and shared a Malibu home together, which the press dubbed “Bachelor Hall.”

Grant’s daughter, Jennifer, previously dismissed rumors of her father’s queerness in her memoir Good Stuff: A Reminiscence Of My Father, Cary Grant, but more recently changed her tune:

“I never saw a hint of that,” she told The Guardian. “I think I would have picked up on it—not that I would’ve cared… Perhaps earlier in his life he had an affair [with a man]. I’ll never know, but if he did, fantastic. I hope he enjoyed it.” 

Archie, which stars Calam Lynch as young Cary Grant and Dan Partridge as Randy Scott, is available to stream in the U.S. via Britbox. Click through for pictures of Grant and Scott over the years…

Paramount film actors Cary Grant (1904 - 1986) and Randolph Scott (1898 - 1987) in front of their new home which looks out over Santa Monica sea front. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

1935: A servant pouring tea for the British born actor Cary Grant (1904 - 1986), born Archibald Leach, and the American actor, Randolph Scott (1898 - 1987) in the beach house which the two men shared during the 1930's, which was jokingly known as Bachelor Hall. (Photo via John Kobal Foundation/Getty Images)

(Original Caption) Cary Grant, film idol, is snapped as he recently appeared in the gardens of the Hotel de Paris where he stopped on his vacation tour which will carry him to Italy. He expects to return for a sojourn at the famous gambling resort.

Actor Randolph Scott Sitting in Chair

(Original Caption) Mr. and Mrs. Cary Grant (Virginia Cherrill) and Randolph Scott, photographed at the Melody in Spring party given by Ross Saturday evening, on the eve of his departure for New York, from where he will broadcast his next three radio programs.

Actress Irene Dunne, Cary Grant and Randolph Scott in a scene from the movie "My Favorite Wife" (Photo by Donaldson Collection/Getty Images)

1935: British born actor Cary Grant (1904 - 1986), born Archibald Leach, playing with a ball at the beach house he shared with the American actor, Randolph Scott. (Photo via John Kobal Foundation/Getty Images)

Randolph Scott poses bare-chested on lifeguard tower circa 1940. (Photo by Screen Archives/Getty Images)

Actor Cary Grant and actress Doris Day in a scene at the pool of the film 'That Touch of Mink', Los Angeles, 1961.(Photo by Leo Fuchs/Getty Images)

circa 1935: British born actor Cary Grant (1904 - 1986), born Archibald Leach, with the American actor, Randolph Scott (1898 - 1987). The two stars shared a beach house during the 1930's, which was jokingly known as Bachelor Hall. (Photo via John Kobal Foundation/Getty Images)

(Original Caption) Cary Grant, film star, is pictured as he appeared in court, December 12th, answering the suit of Virginia Cherrill who seeks $1,000 a month pending hearing of her suit for separate maintenance. Judge Dudley S. Valentine awarded Miss Cherrill $167.50 a week from Grant and ordered him to pay attorney's fees and court costs, pending trial of her suit. Miss Cherrill charged that Grant showed no concern for her welfare or comfort.

American actor Randolph Scott (1898 - 1987), circa 1937. (Photo by Paramount Pictures/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

1935: British born actor Cary Grant (1904 - 1986), born Archibald Leach, with the American actor, Randolph Scott (1898 - 1987). The two stars shared a beach house during the 1930's, which was jokingly known as Bachelor Hall. (Photo via John Kobal Foundation/Getty Images)

Actors Randolph Scott (L), and Cary Grant show off their athletic prowess. Scott lifts weights while Grant punches at a speedbag.

Cary Grant (1904-1986), British actor, sitting on a red sofa as he holds a telephone receiver to his ear, circa 1950. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

1935: Randolph Scott, the American outdoor star (1898 - 1987). (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Movie stars Randolph Scott, Virginia Bruce and Cary Grant enjoying beverages at a Hollywood event, Hollywood, California, circa 1936. (Photo by Underwood Archives/Getty Images)

American actor and film star Randolph Scott (1903 - 1987) in the spot light. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Actors Cary Grant, Randolph Scott And Virginia Cherrill aboard the SS Pars on its arrival at Plymouth, England, November 24th 1933. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Marilyn Monroe with Cary Grant

American actor Randolph Scott (1898 - 1987) in a western outfit, circa 1935. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

