PHOTOS: Cary Grant & Randolph Scott’s confirmed bachelor bromance over the years

While promoting the British show Archie, a four-part limited series about Archie Leach (a.k.a. Cary Grant), Grant’s fourth wife, actress and author Dyan Cannon, addressed some of the longstanding rumors surrounding her late ex-husband’s sexuality.

“I heard rumors about Cary being gay before we married,” she admitted to uInterview. “I never saw any indication of that. Once, on a ship liner on the way to England, I saw him be very cozy, flirty with the captain. But other than that, I never saw anything.”

“If he did have relationships with men, it was before I knew him—but I never saw any indication of that,” she continued. “Honestly, it wouldn’t have mattered to me. What mattered to me was the connection between us, and I must tell you that it was undeniably real, in the beginning.”

One of the men Grant was romantically linked to during his lifetime was fellow actor Randolph (Randy) Scott. The two met on the set of Hot Saturday in 1932 and shared a Malibu home together, which the press dubbed “Bachelor Hall.”

Grant’s daughter, Jennifer, previously dismissed rumors of her father’s queerness in her memoir Good Stuff: A Reminiscence Of My Father, Cary Grant, but more recently changed her tune:

“I never saw a hint of that,” she told The Guardian. “I think I would have picked up on it—not that I would’ve cared… Perhaps earlier in his life he had an affair [with a man]. I’ll never know, but if he did, fantastic. I hope he enjoyed it.”

Archie, which stars Calam Lynch as young Cary Grant and Dan Partridge as Randy Scott, is available to stream in the U.S. via Britbox. Click through for pictures of Grant and Scott over the years…