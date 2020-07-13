PHOTOS: Gay Twitter is praising Zac Efron’s new show for its…ahem…educational content

Fresh off the revelation that he’s once again consuming carbs (finally, some good news), Zac Efron‘s new Netflix show Down to Earth has premiered, prompting Twitter to once again re-up its infatuation with the former Baywatch star.

The show finds him traveling the pre-COVID world looking at sustainable living practices. For Efron, who recently called his Baywatch body “stupid,” it’s a nice opportunity to be charming on camera without being objectified.

No, leave that to Twitter and some clever marketing materials:

I really recommend Down to Earth on Netflix, it’s really educational ? #downtoearth #zacefron pic.twitter.com/oymTbW4BGX — Melissa Iwaszko (@melissajade24) July 13, 2020

Yes I will be watching Down to Earth with Zac Efron pic.twitter.com/3DT4eKnqT3 — ash (@432hz__) July 10, 2020

This Zac Efron show on Netflix is very educational #DownToEarth pic.twitter.com/TRDeAy0MFH — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) July 11, 2020

Sí, soy bisexual. Me gustan las mujeres y Zac Efron. pic.twitter.com/zd1nSWgFMt — David Alejandro (@DavidFrnandez) July 12, 2020

Zac appears pleased with the reception:

Down to Earth is currently available to stream on Netflix.