PHOTOS: Gay Twitter is praising Zac Efron’s new show for its…ahem…educational content

Fresh off the revelation that he’s once again consuming carbs (finally, some good news), Zac Efron‘s new Netflix show Down to Earth has premiered, prompting Twitter to once again re-up its infatuation with the former Baywatch star.
The show finds him traveling the pre-COVID world looking at sustainable living practices. For Efron, who recently called his Baywatch body “stupid,” it’s a nice opportunity to be charming on camera without being objectified.
No, leave that to Twitter and some clever marketing materials:
I really recommend Down to Earth on Netflix, it’s really educational ? #downtoearth #zacefron pic.twitter.com/oymTbW4BGX
— Melissa Iwaszko (@melissajade24) July 13, 2020
Is Zac Efron a bear? pic.twitter.com/mnoZnDCrAy
— . (@Hakai4you) July 13, 2020
Zac Efron / Yo pic.twitter.com/ViHNHYBlkI
— Salem (@sdesalem) July 12, 2020
Yes I will be watching Down to Earth with Zac Efron pic.twitter.com/3DT4eKnqT3
— ash (@432hz__) July 10, 2020
Let’s never forget that @ZacEfron fixed 2020! pic.twitter.com/7PBOltgYSJ
— Simon Dunn (@BySimonDunn) July 12, 2020
This Zac Efron show on Netflix is very educational #DownToEarth pic.twitter.com/TRDeAy0MFH
— Ryan Love (@RyanJL) July 11, 2020
Sí, soy bisexual. Me gustan las mujeres y Zac Efron. pic.twitter.com/zd1nSWgFMt
— David Alejandro (@DavidFrnandez) July 12, 2020
Zac appears pleased with the reception:
Love you guys ???? #DownToEarth #netflix pic.twitter.com/e74CbCpF4c
— Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) July 13, 2020
Down to Earth is currently available to stream on Netflix.