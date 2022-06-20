PHOTOS: Highlights from the unforgettable Queerty Pride50 celebration

Pride is in the air in New York City, and Queerty kicked things off on Friday with an unforgettable evening at Current in Chelsea, celebrating this year’s Pride50 honorees.

The looks did not disappoint, naturally, but the real focus was on the 50 trailblazing honorees. Representing every color of the LGBTQ+ rainbow, these incredible individuals all have one major thing in common: not only have they achieved professional breakthroughs, but they’ve done it the right way.

They’ve stood up for the community, made themselves role models, and given us all a reason to be proud in an otherwise challenging time.

Queerty’s Dan Tracer played host for the evening, presenting performer and activist Justin Vivian Bond with this year’s Pride50 Catalyst Award.

“Over the course of my 30-some years as a performer, strictly for the queer community, I’ve actually been able to be given a place in a larger community, and seen how queer art and queer performers are now everywhere,” said Bond. “The queens are not backing down.”

Jose Pagan Ortiz from General Motors Diversity Marketing took a moment to reaffirm Pride50 sponsor Cadillac’s commitment to inclusivity. “Being a part of this event unpens our commitment to being the most inclusive company in the world by partnering with organizations that propel inclusive behaviors and demand diversity for an equitable environment,” he said.

Afterward, Lagoona Bloo brought the house down with a very special Pride performance.

The event partnered with The National Center for Transgender Equality, the nation’s leading social justice advocacy organization winning life-saving change for transgender people. NCTE advocates to change policies and society to increase understanding and acceptance of transgender people in the United States.

Special thanks to Pride50 sponsors Cadillac and Grey Goose.

Here are some highlights from the engagement: