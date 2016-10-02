PHOTOS: Step into the colorfully queer and crazy world of photographer Angelo Nairod

“For me, the artist’s role is to communicate the social problems, to provoke, to shock and to fascinate,” Italian photographer Angelo Nairod tells Queerty.

Angelo’s work has been displayed in galleries and art exhibitions around the world. Most recently, he did a solo exhibition at the Artifact Gallery in New York.

His photographs look like they could be straight of of an Almodóvar film, bursting with bright colors, conflicting emotions, humor, and, of course, sex.

“My photos depict love in all forms,” Angelo says. “One part of my work focuses on queer/same-sex couples and on LGBT rights. I think it’s very important to talk about this because in my country there is still much to do.”

“Often during an exhibition of my photos I watch the reactions of people,” he continues. “I really like when people laugh or smile. It’s very important to me that there is a ‘funny’ element. People look at the photos to have fun but then are forced to reflect and look deeper. I’m always very happy when someone looks at a picture and smiles but then keeps looking seriously and thinking about it.”

Click through for a taste of Angelo’s work, and see more on his Instagram and Flickr pages…