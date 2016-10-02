PHOTOS: Step into the colorfully queer and crazy world of photographer Angelo Nairod

“For me, the artist’s role is to communicate the social problems, to provoke, to shock and to fascinate,” Italian photographer Angelo Nairod tells Queerty.
Angelo’s work has been displayed in galleries and art exhibitions around the world. Most recently, he did a solo exhibition at the Artifact Gallery in New York.
His photographs look like they could be straight of of an Almodóvar film, bursting with bright colors, conflicting emotions, humor, and, of course, sex.
“My photos depict love in all forms,” Angelo says. “One part of my work focuses on queer/same-sex couples and on LGBT rights. I think it’s very important to talk about this because in my country there is still much to do.”
“Often during an exhibition of my photos I watch the reactions of people,” he continues. “I really like when people laugh or smile. It’s very important to me that there is a ‘funny’ element. People look at the photos to have fun but then are forced to reflect and look deeper. I’m always very happy when someone looks at a picture and smiles but then keeps looking seriously and thinking about it.”
Click through for a taste of Angelo’s work, and see more on his Instagram and Flickr pages…
Billy Budd
It is interesting in visual and thematic terms, but not erotic at all. My dick will never get up with these photos.
Jack Meoff
Disturbing
MikeE
The only one that’s even remotely “erotic” is the lone guy with his hand down under the covers apparently in his crotch.
Otherwise, weird people painted with spots and crap, and anything that includes a woman or a skeleton in it, is anti-erotic.
Yeah, I’m a gold star gay.
san39730
Are there any gay artists that DON”T turn their art into softcore porn.
ddevine
I’d like to be in his next project. I appreciate his concepts.
dwes09
If these photos are any indication of his conceptual range, I’m not impressed. Narrow, sophmoric and hardly “crazy”. They are technically proficient in the way commercial work might be. But art or even particularly original, no way.
Interestingly, the website for Artifact Gallery does not list him in their stable, nor is he listed in the past chows (going back to 2014), current shows, or future shows.
NateOcean
http://hyperallergic.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/10/9.-Egon-Schiele-Self-Portrait-with-Arm-Twisted-above-Head-1910.jpg
