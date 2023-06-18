father figures

PHOTOS: 25 gay celebs over 40 we’d love to call “daddy” this Father’s Day

By

As the saying goes, age is just a number. And this is true for these sizzling-hot-gay celebrities who have gracefully embraced their forties, fifties, and beyond. In an industry where youth often takes center stage, these hunky snacks have captivated audiences with their talent, charm, and undeniable presence. And they got us crushing. Hard.

With age comes experience and usually a long-standing career within their industry. Older men also tend to be more mature and wise, which can bring depth and emotion to their craft. Excuse us, but is there anything hotter than a man with some experience under their belt, ahem, who is good at their job, and can tap into their emotions? The answer is no. No, there’s not. 

From timeless heartthrobs to seasoned artists, let’s explore these 25 hot male celebs over 40 who we love to call daddy. And maybe post their picture up in our bedrooms and write their names in our trapper keepers. [INSERT FANGIRL SCREAM HERE]

Click through to see these men that have aged like a fineeeee wine…

Anderson Cooper

Working as a broadcast journalist and political commentator, Cooper is the hottest thing to hit the CNN news desk.

Ricky Martin

 He sings. He dances. He gyrates his hips. What’s there not to love about Mr. Ricky Martin?

Andrew Scott

Scott made us all hot under our collar (and Roman collars) in the BBC series Fleabag, a comedy-drama where he plays the love interest, The Priest.

BD Wong

Wong is the only actor in Broadway history to receive a Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, Clarence Derwent Award, and Theatre World Award, all for his performance in M. Butterfly. And we are impressed.

Andy Cohen

At work, Cohen is a show host, producer, and writer. At home, he’s a daddy of two. Can we call you daddy too, Andy?

Haaz Sleiman

What does Jesus, a squatter, and the husband of a superhero have in common? Well, they have all been played by the talented and gorgeous Sleiman.

Cheyenne Jackson

Starring in the fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth seasons of American Horror Story, Jackson is welcome in our dreams and nightmares.

Colman Domingo

Winner of a Primetime Emmy for his role on Euphoria, Domingo is also winning over our hearts. Like, all of our hearts.

Jason Collins

Standing at 7’0” and with 13 seasons in the NBA, Collins is a sexy-man tree we wouldn’t mind climbing.

Lee Pace

From playing an intergalactic villain to portraying a pastry chef who can bring people back from the dead, Pace is one of the most versatile, ahem ahem, leading men in Hollywood.

John Amaechi

Former NBA player turned psychologist, Amaechi is the epitome of brains and brawn.

Murray Bartlett

Murray. Murray. Murray. We loved you in Looking. We loved you in White Lotus. And we love you in real life. How about we go on a date?

Kal Penn

He’s an actor. He’s an author. He’s a former White House staff member for Obama. And he’s our secret boyfriend. Shhhh! Don’t tell him.

 Karamo Brown

Television host, reality personality, and 1/5 of the Fab Five, Brown is not only handsome but also gives great advice.

Matt Bomer

Bomer has played a stripper, a con artist, and superhero. And the stud has been playing with our heartstrings since the first time we laid eyes on him.

 Maulik Pancholy

Known for his time on 30 Rock and Weeds, Pancholy is a funny guy who will tickle your funny bone.

Nate Berkus

Designer, author, and overall hunk, Berkus knows how to make a room pretty. A.K.A., he just steps into said room.

 Tarell Alvin McCraney

 McCraney is a producer and writer, known for Moonlight, David Makes Man, and High Flying Bird. And we’d be down for a walk in the moonlight with him anytime… just ask us, Tarell!

Tevin Campbell

 Campbell is a singer, songwriter, and overall stud. And a guy we wouldn’t mind being serenaded by.

Tom Ford

Designer and filmmaker, Ford launched his luxury brand in 2005. And since 2005, we’ve been waiting for him to dress us like one of his models.

Victor Garber

 Garber’s character, Thomas Andrews, may have went down on the Titanic, but [INSERT SOMETHING ABOUT GOING DOWN THAT MY EDITOR WON’T ALLOW HERE].

Wentworth Miller

Known for his role on Prison Break, Miller has us all wishing we were his cellmate. Whoopsie. We dropped our soap.

Wilson Cruz

He’s an actor. He’s a producer. He’s an activist. And he looks damn good without a shirt on.

Zachary Quinto

Starring as Spock in the Star Trek franchise, Quinto can beam us up whenever he pleases.

