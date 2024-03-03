PHOTOS: Timothée Chalamet & Troye Sivan’s fashion twink-off & all the fiercest fits of the week

Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!

We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.

Whether it was Timothée Chalamet in head-to-toe leather, Omar Ayuso serving all black eleganza, Colman Domingo’s CEO slay, or Joel Kim Booster serving fresh prince vibes, the lewks looks did not disappoint.

Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days…