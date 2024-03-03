PHOTOS: Timothée Chalamet & Troye Sivan’s fashion twink-off & all the fiercest fits of the week

Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!
We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.
Whether it was Timothée Chalamet in head-to-toe leather, Omar Ayuso serving all black eleganza, Colman Domingo’s CEO slay, or Joel Kim Booster serving fresh prince vibes, the
lewks looks did not disappoint.
Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days…
Troye Sivan
Troye worked the fitted top and wide-leg pants trend at the TAG Heuer store opening in Sydney.
Brandon Flynn
The 13 Reasons Why hunk was rave-ready at the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show at Paris Fashion Week.
Wilson Cruz
Cruz was giving luxurious distinguished gentlemen at the NYC premiere of HBO’s The Regime.
Omar Ayuso
The Elite hottie had the look of the week with this sleek all black ensemble at the Courreges show at Paris Fashion Week.
Sebastian Croft
The Heartstopper star was a traffic-stopper with this peek-a-boo pinstripe getup at Paris Fashion Week.
Tilda Swinton and Julio Torres
Tilda and Julio prove birds of a feather really do flock together at the Problemista premiere in NYC.
Shawn Mendes
Mendes knows a cool damp day at the Loewe show in Paris is no reason not to go shirtless.
Taylor Zakhar Perez
When is TZP not red hot?! This Alexander McQueen suit is a scorcher!
Nicholas Galitzine and Julianne Moore
The
May December Mary & George stars stunned at the miniseries’ London premiere.
Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo
The Drag Race Espana judges continued their power couple slay at the Fotogramas De Plata awards in Madrid.
Alan Cumming
Category is: JNCO Jeans realness.
Charles Melton
Melton served it hard at the OTW by Vans x SR. Studio Launch Party in Los Angeles.
Timothée Chalamet
The password is: Leather on leather on leather. Chalamet once again made it look so easy at the Dune: Part Two premiere in NYC.
Colman Domingo
Daddy. Father. Sir. Kingofbingo never slips and this Versace tweed moment at the Independent Spirit Awards was impeccable as always.
Violet Chachki
Once a fashion queen, always a fashion queen. All hail Violet Chachki at the Schiaparelli Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show at Paris Fashion Week. The boots are everything!!!
Nick Robinson
Love, Simon is all grown up! Nick Robinson was giving ’90s preppy grunge at the Damsel premiere in NYC.
Joel Kim Booster
JKB kept it regal in this elegant navy and gold Helmut Lang number at the Independent Spirit Awards in LA.
Paul Forman
The Emily in Paris star served a lot of look at the Giambattista Valli show at PFW.
Alexander Edwards and Cher
The pop icon went twinsies with her 38-year-old boyfriend at the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week.
Never miss a moment! Subscribe to the Queerty newsletter to keep up with everything that’s happening.
Related:
PHOTOS: Ricky Martin, Princess Di, Lady Gaga & other divas who conquered the shoulder pad
From Ricky Martin to Lady Gaga
2 Comments
bachy
I admire Chalamet, Sivan and Croft for integrating their slender, sylph-like “feminine” features into a male persona. It’s androgynous and compelling. Much better than embracing some kind of baffling delusion that they are gorgeous showgirls (à la Tómas Matos).
nm4047
ROFFL, with very few exception, none of these ‘look’ at me get ups will ever be seen anywhere but these attention seeking events. Gone are the days a persons talent got them the attention, they’re all just stars now, not actors or great singers.