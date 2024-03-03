slays, serves & stuns

PHOTOS: Timothée Chalamet & Troye Sivan’s fashion twink-off & all the fiercest fits of the week

By
fashion of the week

Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!

We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.

Whether it was Timothée Chalamet in head-to-toe leather, Omar Ayuso serving all black eleganza, Colman Domingo’s CEO slay, or Joel Kim Booster serving fresh prince vibes, the lewks looks did not disappoint.

Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days…

Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan

Troye worked the fitted top and wide-leg pants trend at the TAG Heuer store opening in Sydney.

Brandon Flynn

Brandon Flynn

The 13 Reasons Why hunk was rave-ready at the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show at Paris Fashion Week.

Wilson Cruz

Wilson Cruz

Cruz was giving luxurious distinguished gentlemen at the NYC premiere of HBO’s The Regime.

Omar Ayuso

Omar Ayuso

The Elite hottie had the look of the week with this sleek all black ensemble at the Courreges show at Paris Fashion Week.

Sebastian Croft

Sebastian Croft

The Heartstopper star was a traffic-stopper with this peek-a-boo pinstripe getup at Paris Fashion Week.

Tilda Swinton and Julio Torres

Tilda Swinton and Julio Torres

Tilda and Julio prove birds of a feather really do flock together at the Problemista premiere in NYC.

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes

Mendes knows a cool damp day at the Loewe show in Paris is no reason not to go shirtless.

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Taylor Zakhar Perez

When is TZP not red hot?! This Alexander McQueen suit is a scorcher!

Nicholas Galitzine and Julianne Moore

Nicholas Galitzine and Julianne Moore

The May December Mary & George stars stunned at the miniseries’ London premiere.

Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo

The Drag Race Espana judges continued their power couple slay at the Fotogramas De Plata awards in Madrid.

Alan Cumming

Alan Cumming

Category is: JNCO Jeans realness.

Charles Melton

Charles Melton

Melton served it hard at the OTW by Vans x SR. Studio Launch Party in Los Angeles.

Tómas Matos

Tomas Matos

The Fire Island scene-stealer did it again at the Problemista premiere in NYC.

Timothée Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet

The password is: Leather on leather on leather. Chalamet once again made it look so easy at the Dune: Part Two premiere in NYC.

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo

Daddy. Father. Sir. Kingofbingo never slips and this Versace tweed moment at the Independent Spirit Awards was impeccable as always.

Violet Chachki

Violet Chachki

Once a fashion queen, always a fashion queen. All hail Violet Chachki at the Schiaparelli Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show at Paris Fashion Week. The boots are everything!!!

Nick Robinson

Nick Robinson

Love, Simon is all grown up! Nick Robinson was giving ’90s preppy grunge at the Damsel premiere in NYC.

View Full Post

Joel Kim Booster

Joel Kim Booster

JKB kept it regal in this elegant navy and gold Helmut Lang number at the Independent Spirit Awards in LA.

Paul Forman

Paul Forman

The Emily in Paris star served a lot of look at the Giambattista Valli show at PFW.

Alexander Edwards and Cher

Alexander Edwards and Cher

The pop icon went twinsies with her 38-year-old boyfriend at the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week.

