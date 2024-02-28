severe up in here

PHOTOS: Ricky Martin, Princess Di, Lady Gaga & other divas who conquered the shoulder pad

shoulder pads

Nothing says drama like a fierce set of shoulders pads.

In the ’70s and ’80s, Claude Montana revolutionized the fashion industry with designs featuring aggressive silhouettes and strong curves that defined an era of power dressing and made him known as the “king of the shoulder pad.”

The gay French designer initially launched the House of Montana in 1979 and rode a wave of success over the next decade.

The over-the-top trend caught on fast and soon everyone from Hollywood actresses to Wall Street bankers were clamoring to make sure their shoulders looked as exaggerated as possible.

Claude Montana
Claude Montana displays his women’s haute couture line for Lanvin in Paris circa 1989.

By the ’90s, Montana’s diva glamazon aesthetic went out of favor with the rise of grunge and waifish models. After shuttering his boutiques and filing for bankruptcy in 1997, Montana shunned the the jet-set for a more reclusive life near his Paris home.

On February 23, 2024, Montana died at the age of 76, according to the NY Times. A cause of death has not been released.

Montana’s influence can be felt far and wide. From Dynasty to Miami Vice and Princess Diana to Lady Gaga, shoulder pads have been part of pop culture for more than 40 years.

To honor Claude Montana’s legacy, click through to see some of the finer moments in shoulder pad fashion history.

Joan Collins – 1986

Joan Collins

Alexis Carrington wouldn’t be caught dead without her shoulder pads.

Ricky Martin – 1994

Ricky Martin

Ricky’s been livin’ la vida loca forever!

Adam Lambert – 2021

Adam Lambert

Rock star status on lock.

David Byrne – 1984

The Suit.

Grace Jones – 1981

Grace Jones

There are icons and then there’s Grace.

Kylie Minogue – 2022

Kylie Minogue

This power suit goes Padam Padam!

Princess Diana – 1988

Princess Diana

Forever Queen.

Sam Smith – 2023

Sam Smith

Sam knows shoulder pads are blowing up again.

Linda Evangelista – 1991

Linda Evangelista

Supermodel of the world.

Lady Gaga – 2008

Lady Gaga

Before there was Mother Monster, it was all about shoulder pads and Herve Leger bandage dresses.

Milli Vanilli – 1990

Milli Vanilli

Girl you know it’s true they wore shoulder pads!

Miami Vice – 1985

Miami Vice

Crockett and Tubbs knew the deal.

The Vivienne – 2022

The Vivienne

Shantay you stay, kween!

