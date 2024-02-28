PHOTOS: Ricky Martin, Princess Di, Lady Gaga & other divas who conquered the shoulder pad

Nothing says drama like a fierce set of shoulders pads.
In the ’70s and ’80s, Claude Montana revolutionized the fashion industry with designs featuring aggressive silhouettes and strong curves that defined an era of power dressing and made him known as the “king of the shoulder pad.”
The gay French designer initially launched the House of Montana in 1979 and rode a wave of success over the next decade.
The over-the-top trend caught on fast and soon everyone from Hollywood actresses to Wall Street bankers were clamoring to make sure their shoulders looked as exaggerated as possible.
By the ’90s, Montana’s diva glamazon aesthetic went out of favor with the rise of grunge and waifish models. After shuttering his boutiques and filing for bankruptcy in 1997, Montana shunned the the jet-set for a more reclusive life near his Paris home.
On February 23, 2024, Montana died at the age of 76, according to the NY Times. A cause of death has not been released.
Montana’s influence can be felt far and wide. From Dynasty to Miami Vice and Princess Diana to Lady Gaga, shoulder pads have been part of pop culture for more than 40 years.
To honor Claude Montana’s legacy, click through to see some of the finer moments in shoulder pad fashion history.
Joan Collins – 1986
Alexis Carrington wouldn’t be caught dead without her shoulder pads.
Adam Lambert – 2021
Rock star status on lock.
Grace Jones – 1981
There are icons and then there’s Grace.
Kylie Minogue – 2022
This power suit goes Padam Padam!
Princess Diana – 1988
Forever Queen.
Linda Evangelista – 1991
Supermodel of the world.
Lady Gaga – 2008
Before there was Mother Monster, it was all about shoulder pads and Herve Leger bandage dresses.
Milli Vanilli – 1990
Girl you know it’s true they wore shoulder pads!
Miami Vice – 1985
Crockett and Tubbs knew the deal.
The Vivienne – 2022
Shantay you stay, kween!
One Comment
abfab
Grace didn’t need padding. Where is Chrystal Carrington.