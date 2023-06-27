Pro soccer player Collin Martin talks Pride Nights, dating & his favorite EDM festival

Instagram

Pride Month is important for LGBTQ+ people everywhere. But for pro soccer player Collin Martin, this time of year is especially significant.

Five years ago, Martin publicly came out as gay towards the end of June, just as his team, the Minnesota United, were set to host their Pride Night. At the time, Martin was the only out gay active player in Major League Soccer, and one of the few out active male pro athletes in the U.S.

That’s still largely the case today. While Martin now has some company–NFL player Carl Nassib, pro hockey player Luke Prokop, minor league baseball player Anderson Comas–he’s part of a very small list. It’s a responsibility he takes seriously.

For the last three seasons, Martin has suited up for the San Diego Loyal, who play in the USL Championship, the fastest-growing pro soccer league in the world. During that time, he’s become increasingly visible, showing young gay male athletes it is possible to embrace their sexuality and pursue their athletic dreams.

Earlier this year, the Loyal unveiled a public mural of Martin in Hillcrest, the city’s gayborhood, signifying his importance in the sports world.

A hero for the LGBTQ+ community, San Diego, and athletes everywhere.



Introducing our 2023 @CharlyFutbol Home Kit and mural of @martcw12, located in Hillcrest, a neighborhood at the forefront of fighting for LGBTQ+ rights. Available now at https://t.co/lDCS2uwPVY.#StayLoyal pic.twitter.com/xiNSIMDYp8 — San Diego Loyal (@SanDiegoLoyal) March 3, 2023

With sports teams facing an increasing amount backlash for promoting LGBTQ+ inclusivity, Martin’s visibility is more vital than ever. He’s comfortable as his true self, and loving life as an out gay man living in San Diego (who wouldn’t)?!

Queerty recently caught up with the Martin to chat about the importance of Pride Nights, his dating life and how he likes to spend his free time (hint: EDM music festivals and Black’s Beach). Here’s what he had to say…

QUEERTY: I want to ask you about Pride Nights, and all of the controversy surrounding them. As an out athlete, what do Pride Nights mean to you?

MARTIN: The first chance I got to publicly celebrate my “outness” was a Pride game in Minnesota. For me, it kind of took a little bit of the attention off of my own announcement, to be able to celebrate it with a community of fans that were at that game. But yeah, Pride nights are important. Even today, there needs to be more representation for athletes coming up in the next generation, and also making sure that people who show up to stadiums feel comfortable and feel like they can support their team no matter what, and feel like there’s going to be environments where they can show up as their full selves, and not have to hide. That’s a big part of it: not just the athletes who are playing, but the people who show up and want to watch sports.

Switching gears a bit, it’s such a long season for you. You’re playing from March through October. How do you stay sane?

It’s a good question. I actually got to see my boyfriend in Austin after our game in San Antonio last weekend for a day and a half. That was nice. I have one or two trips planned in the summer, but we don’t get a ton of time off. I’m really looking forward to those days off. I’m planning a trip to Mexico City soon. That’s exciting! I’ve been doing so much research. I love art, so I want to go to as many museums as I can go to. And obviously, the food scene is incredible.

But honestly, usually it’s beach time, and time with family here. I have my sister who lives out here in San Diego. But I don’t know if you knew about the reports in San Diego: it was the cloudiest place in North America, other than this place in Alaska, over the past month. So I need more sunny days this summer, and I’ll be a happy person!

How did you meet your boyfriend?

We met on Instagram, actually! It’s a debate on who slid into whose DMs…

Don’t you have a record of that?

I know! I think I figured it out. I had “liked” some of his photos and he commented on one of my stories, and then we started talking. We met when he came to my game in San Antonio. He’s from Austin, so he drove down to San Antonio, came to my game, and then after the game I met him for drinks. That’s where it all started.

Are you guys doing the distance thing?

He’s been making a ton of effort to get out here. Obviously, with my schedule, I can’t really be traveling much, so he’s made a ton of effort to get out here, which has been amazing. He lands today, and will be out here for most of the summer, which is nice.

I’m wondering what your current anthems are? What are you streaming?

I’m a pretty big house guy. There’s a new artist who me and my roommate love, called nimino. I think he’s a German DJ. We’ve been blasting him pregame. He just made this Kendrick [Lamar] remix that’s only on Soundcloud that we love. He’s a newish artist on the scene. Try his stuff. He’s fun.

Do you like to go out dancing?

Oh yeah! CRSSD Festival here in San Diego is a big music festival, and they have three stages. It’s right near city hall and it overlooks the bay, so you can see the pirate boat and the ships. Th venue itself is super cool. On the main stage, that’s where all of the big artists are: Lane 8, The XX, Ben Böhmer, Sofi Tukker. Then there’s two other ones. There’s a tropical stage, and then there are deeper cuts, a little bit more intense. But that music festival, it happens twice per year. If I can get there once in the spring and once in the fall, I’m a very happy guy. The outfits people wear–it’s just fun to dress up a little sillier than you normally would, because everyone else is just wearing ridiculous things, too. It’s a great music festival.

What’s the hardest part of being a professional athlete?

Can I give you two? The obsession on diet and eating, and more so what foods I eat before games, and constantly having to worry about how certain foods are going to affect me. And then the obvious one is just the rigidity and schedule, and not being able to have a summer vacation planned, or go home during the season. Just the normal sacrifices you have to make in terms of timing and schedule.

You’ve been out now for five Pride seasons. What are your favorite Pride memories?

That’s a good question! Honestly, I would say, in terms of a Pride march, the coolest thing I’ve been a part of is, I used to live in Lorne Park in Minneapolis, which is right downtown, and the Pride parade would end in the park. It was right outside my apartment, and I was able to go and be part of it, even though I usually wouldn’t be able to, because of my schedule and games and stuff. So one year, I was at the park with with a free jersey, looking for some fans, and did a little meet-up.

And last year, I was able to walk in the parade last year in San Diego. It was the first time I had actually walked in a Pride parade, so that was cool.

What are some of your favorite gay spots around San Diego? I’ve heard great things!

Inside Out is this cocktail spot in Hillcrest. They make good martinis. Black’s Beach, the nude beach. Not gonna say I haven’t been there, and on a good sunny day, there’s really no better day for some drinks on the beach, or people watching. Black’s Beach is up there for me, in terms of gay fun that San Diego has to offer. That’s pretty unique. There wasn’t a Black’s Beach in Minneapolis, obviously.