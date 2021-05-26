Rand Paul and his wife accuse ’80s singer of possibly being behind foiled plot to have them killed

Another day, another claim by Rand Paul that his life is in very grave danger.

The FBI and Capitol Hill police are currently investigating a suspicious package sent to the antigay senator’s home in Kentucky earlier this week.

The large envelope containing white powder arrived on Paul’s front doorstep Monday morning. An initial test determined the substance was not dangerous, but that didn’t stop him and his wife, Kelley, from rushing to Twitter to say someone was trying to kill them.

I have been targeted multiple times now, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to advocate for violence against me and my family! https://t.co/WhTtswUI91 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 25, 2021

I got the death threat letter and called the FBI. This kind of violent threat is fomented against Rand daily by @ReallyAmerican1 , a Dem PAC that pays thugs like @mmpadellan to celebrate the assault that nearly killed Rand. @DNC ignores. @richardmarx was inciting more violence — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) May 25, 2021

The sender of the package is unknown, but Paul thinks he knows who it might be and it’s none other than adult contemporary singer Richard Marx, best known for his 1989 worldwide hit single “Right Here Waiting.”

Paul took to Twitter to accuse Marx of being out to get him after he tweeted on Sunday: “I’ll say it again: If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume.”

Marx’s tweet, which has since been removed, was in reference to that time in 2017 when Paul got into a fist fight with neighbor, who ended up breaking several of the senator’s ribs.

“I take these threats immensely seriously,” Paul said in a statement this week. “As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family. Just this weekend Richard Marx called for violence against me and now we receive this powder filled letter.”

C-list celebrity's tweet inciting violence against Rand Paul was taken down by @Twitter for violating its rules. @playbookdc https://t.co/iis0u9YElO pic.twitter.com/2OvsGe0uOB — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 26, 2021

But this isn’t the first time Paul has claimed to be the target of deadly violence.

Last August, he said a “crazed mob” tried to murder him and his wife in cold blood while they were walking from the White House to their hotel after Donald Trump’s RNC speech.

Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 28, 2020

Video of the incident, however, did not corroborate Paul’s story and, in fact, showed the exact opposite.

Marx hasn’t responded to requests for comment about his beef with the senator, but Kelley Paul did take to Twitter yesterday to thank everyone for their “prayers and messages of encouragement” following her and her husband’s brush with death.

To all of the kind people who have offered us your prayers and messages of encouragement today, thank you from the bottom of my heart! ?? pic.twitter.com/JzVOhGrJPM — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) May 26, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.