“Ratched” actor who participated in Capitol riots is selling t-shirts to cover his legal expenses

A Netflix actor is peddling t-shirts on Instagram to purportedly raise money so he can sue his local newspaper for reporting about his involvement in January’s failed MAGA coup.

FBI agents raided the North Hollywood home of actor Siaka Massaquoi last week after he was seen in videos taken inside the U.S. Capitol building during the January 6 insurrection.

Massaquoi most recently appeared in two episodes of Ryan Murphy‘s super queer Netflix series Ratched, playing a priest named Father Adeyemi. His other credits include TV shows like NCIS, Lethal Weapon, and S.W.A.T., plus several appearances in short films.

Exactly why the FBI raided his home is unclear, though FBI spokesperson Laura Eimiller confirmed a search warrant was filed in advance and said that, ultimately, no one was arrested.

Here’s a video Massaquoi shot shortly after he allegedly stormed the Capitol.

“We had the right to walk into the Capitol because it’s ours,” he says in the video. “That’s our Capitol. That’s not the politicians’ Capitol. It’s ours.”

After the raid, Massaquoi posted a video to Instagram saying he “did nothing wrong on the 6th” and accused law enforcement of trying to “paint something as wrong” when he “did nothing violent.”

Since then, he’s been begging people to send him donations on Venmo so he can “sue the sh*t out” of the Los Angeles Times for reporting on his story. He’s also selling t-shirts in an effort to raise additional funds.

According to the Los Angeles Daily News, Massaquoi took part in an anti-vaccine rally in L.A. back in January and joined a protest in support of a sports bar that refused to close during a countywide lockdown last December.

The paper says it reached out to him for comment several times, but that he never responded, and when they called his cellphone number, a woman hung up on them.

For a guy who wants to sue his local newspaper for what he feels is unfair reporting on him, you’d think Massaquoi would take reporters up on their offer to share his side of the story.

