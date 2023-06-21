‘Red, White, & Royal Blue’ star Taylor Zakhar Perez is too sexy for his shirt at Prada fashion show

No shirt, no problem!

As if there wasn’t enough gay buzz surrounding Red, White, & Royal Blue, the upcoming film’s lead star, Taylor Zakhar Perez, ramped up the thirst level to DEFCON 1 by getting everyone’s undivided attention with his ripped abdominals as he arrived to a fashion show earlier this week.

The 31-year-old put his fit physique on display as he rolled up completely shirtless to the Prada Spring/Summer 2024 Menswear fashion show in Milan, Italy.

A shirt wouldn’t do him justice:

credit: Getty Images

Perez paired his bronzed buff torso perfectly with a pair of high waisted, pleated green trousers, a simple necklace, and chunky, black lace-up shoes. Best dressed of the night!

Video from inside Perez’s vehicle captured the roar of waiting fans as the handsome star debuted his scantily-clad lewk outside the runway show.

Unfortunately, his impromptu Magic Mike performance ended early as he quickly threw on a cropped black blazer over his sculpted musculature to enter into the event.

TAYLOR ZAKHAR PÉREZ KWHWKWHWKWHENWKHWJWKA pic.twitter.com/0ldvxkpauS — belly ? rwrb movie (@rwrbfirstprince) June 18, 2023

It must have gotten chilly inside the Prada show, as afterwards he shared photos from the fashion spectacle wearing a white tank top. He looks hot in and out of anything!

“Stepped into a world of elegance and innovation at Prada’s fashion show yesterday. It was incredible to see how family heritage and timeless style converge,” he captioned the slideshow.

“Honored to be a part of this iconic family-run business, shaping the pinnacle of luxury in the fashion.”

After appearing on shows like iCarly and Scandal, Perez landed the breakout role of Marco Valentin Peña in Netflix‘s The Kissing Booth 2 opposite Joey King. He reprised the role the following year in The Kissing Booth 3. Other credits include the HBO Max series Minx and the comedy film 1Up.

In 2022, it was announced he and British actor Nicholas Galitzine were cast as the two leads in the film adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s blockbuster queer romance novel Red, White & Royal Blue.

The story centers around the first son of the United States (Perez) and his romantic relationship with a British prince (Galitzine).

As to what to fans can expect, let’s say things are going to get steamy since the film received an R rating from the Motion Picture Association of America for “language, some sexual content, and partial nudity.”

Perez recently opened up about what is what like to get into compromising positions with Galitzine while filming the production.

“There’s so much choreography to sex…ual scenes,” Perez told GQ. “Our guards were down during the rehearsals, but one of us would say something stupid like, ‘Get off me!’ as soon as someone yelled ‘Cut!'”

“It’s a crazy thing to be intimate like that with your friend,” added Galitzine. “And we want people to fall in love with these characters, because their love has to be real.”

Fans will have to wait a bit longer to lay eyes on the gay romantic film of the year, as Red, White & Royal Blue is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on August 11, 2023.

In the meantime, gawk at some more of Perez’s hottest pics from his Instagram: