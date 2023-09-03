Rehoboth Beach: Where gays and politicians vacation together

There used to be a secret artisan resort town on the southern Atlantic coast of Delaware where in-the-know DC, Philadelphia, and Baltimore gays and politicians vacationed. Instagram made that hidden gem go viral, and now Rehoboth Beach looks like a circuit party on the boardwalk.

The seasonal hotspot has been serving queer joy for three decades, so let Queerty take you to the beginning of gayness in the “Nation’s Summer Capital.”

What is Rehoboth Beach?

Rehoboth Beach found its popularity as the destination of choice for beach-goers from the US capital, but over time, it developed a strong LGBTQ+ presence.

It might seem like the new summer “it girl” on your Instagram feed, but the town isn’t new to the scene. There are about 1,500 year-round residents, and the number snowballs with warmer weather. You’ll find most of the liveliness across the 1-mile boardwalk adjacent to the beach with restaurants, shops, amusements, and attractions.

Over 40,000 summer birds flock here during the summer peak, with nearly 200 LGBTQA-owned and operated local businesses eager to serve them.

Rehoboth’s queer history explained

The transformation from Rehoboth Beach from its early establishment as a seaside Methodist camp in 1883 to a tourist beach getaway began in 1925 with the completion of a paved highway from Georgetown.

The town gained the reputation as the “Nation’s Summer Capital” because of an influx of tourism from legislators, diplomats, and government personnel—some among them closeted politicians and budding gay advocates.

Legend has it that a DuPont mansion by the ocean birthed gay nightlife, and by the 1960s, several guesthouses started catering to gay men. Still, the area managed to keep a family-oriented reputation, unlike gay resort towns like Fire Island and Provincetown.

The peace lasted until the 1990s when the town’s inclusivity became too visible and sparked local protests, including denying liquor licenses to gay bars, bumper stickers saying “Keep Rehoboth a Family Town,” and gay-bashing incidents.

The rise of CAMP Rehoboth

Murray Archibald and Steve Elkins met at the White House under the Carter Administration. (Photo: CAMP Rehoboth)

CAMP Rehoboth was founded in 1991 as a form of resilience (“Create a More Positive” Rehoboth). Although it was in retaliation to rising homophobia, the organization focused on supporting the arts, developing health programs, promoting political awareness, hosting sensitivity training, and developing good relationships with the local media, police, government, and community.

Founders and real-life couple Murray Archibald and Steve Elkins were determined to prove Rehoboth could be a family town for all kinds of families. Their brainchild, led by the help of volunteers, “Letters from CAMP Rehoboth,” began as a modest 4-page local newsletter and blossomed into a 120-page publication reaching across state lines sporting a logo of a house with a heart inside.

Their storytelling brought together the community to find common ground in each other’s humanity and family values. Long summer short, Rehoboth’s heterosexuality and queerness live happily ever after, tax-free.

Is Rehoboth Beach still family-friendly?

Rehoboth Beach is still a family town at heart, even if there is plenty of fun for single gay men.

Just as there are queer visitors with kids, straight adults are having bachelorette parties. And sometimes, families have all sorts of ages and vacation prerogatives. However, one option doesn’t make the town any less friendly for the other. We love the magic of the multifaceted layers of tourism and bouncers!

All the places gays go

It’s still a small town, so don’t expect myriad options. We’re looking at you, city gays. Naturally, most of the action happens on the boardwalk and beach.

You won’t go wrong checking out Diego’s Bar Nightclub, Freddie’s Beach Bar, Blue Moon, and Purple Parrot Grill.

Of course, mark Rehoboth Beach Pride on your calendars. But here are other ways to have a good ol’ gay time:

Drag volleyball should seriously be an Olympic sport

Rehoboth Beach Film Society has movie buffs covered

Wave hi to President Biden

Our favorite activity: Gays being gay

Sing yourself a Happy Birthday Mr. President and get a little gay at Rehoboth Beach

Let’s be honest: Nobody expected US politicians and gays to pick the same vacation spot. But here we are in all the unsuspecting Delaraware glory.

Anything is possible during the summer, so enjoy the small-town charm with a side of Marilyn Monroe’s energy. You never know what past, current, or future politician could hit you up at midnight on Grindr!

Kidding, well, not really.

But again, the experience is whatever you make of it. Come alone, with friends, or with the family – the Rehoboth Beach community awaits.

Can we see some ID? The Queerty newsletter is for gays living their best adult lives.