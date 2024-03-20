Ricky Martin on finding joy following divorce from Jwan Yosef: “It’s been tough at times”

I can only appreciate the highs if I acknowledge the lows, and I cannot forget that it’s been tough at times. That is rocket fuel for me to create in my mind what I want, what I need, in order for me to be satisfied with life.



But then again, oh my God, I always want more, and I don’t take no for an answer. So, yes, I want to be in front of the cameras, and I want to hear ‘Action!’ many times. I want to go back into theater and feel the energy of the crowd … and for them to leave the theater as better people. How is that going to happen? I don’t know. Maybe [I’ll do it] three, four years from now, because it usually takes five years to put a theatrical show together, but we’ll see what happens.



Of course, music will always be there. I need music. I need to walk onstage, and I need to feel people dancing to my music. I need to feel people romanticizing over my ballads. I need to be an entertainer.



I don’t want to sound cheesy, but I think I’m going to die in front of the camera or onstage. I want to be 90 and hear ‘Action!’ and be 90 and probably sit down on a stool with a great symphony behind me and hopefully be singing.



Ricky Martin speaking to Harper’s Bazaar about finding creative fulfillment amid his challenging year since divorcing Jwan Yosef.