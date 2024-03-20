in quotes

Ricky Martin on finding joy following divorce from Jwan Yosef: “It’s been tough at times”

Ricky Martin

I can only appreciate the highs if I acknowledge the lows, and I cannot forget that it’s been tough at times. That is rocket fuel for me to create in my mind what I want, what I need, in order for me to be satisfied with life.

But then again, oh my God, I always want more, and I don’t take no for an answer. So, yes, I want to be in front of the cameras, and I want to hear ‘Action!’ many times. I want to go back into theater and feel the energy of the crowd … and for them to leave the theater as better people. How is that going to happen? I don’t know. Maybe [I’ll do it] three, four years from now, because it usually takes five years to put a theatrical show together, but we’ll see what happens.

Of course, music will always be there. I need music. I need to walk onstage, and I need to feel people dancing to my music. I need to feel people romanticizing over my ballads. I need to be an entertainer.

I don’t want to sound cheesy, but I think I’m going to die in front of the camera or onstage. I want to be 90 and hear ‘Action!’ and be 90 and probably sit down on a stool with a great symphony behind me and hopefully be singing.

Ricky Martin speaking to Harper’s Bazaar about finding creative fulfillment amid his challenging year since divorcing Jwan Yosef.

After recently wrapping his Trilogy Tour with Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull, Martin is currently starring – and wearing retro speedos – on the new Apple TV+ series Palm Royale.

