I went from…a uniform that a bartender wears while working in such an exclusive club like Palm Royale to be almost naked in the show and wearing all kinds of Speedos.



What was fascinating for me is that whatever I used, most of them were original fabrics from the ‘60s and original T-shirts from the ‘60s, I was like, ‘Can I keep this?’ and they’re like, ‘sorry, this is a gem and this is part of someone’s collection. You cannot use this.’



The sandals that I wore were originals from the ’60s, so for me that was fascinating. And this is the kind of underwear that I want to wear forever, to be honest. Bathing suits, I’m sorry, it kind of made me say, ‘I want to [wear them] forever.’

Ricky Martin telling WWD how he was fascinated with the retro fashions and tiny bathing suits he had to wear on the Apple TV+ series Palm Royale.