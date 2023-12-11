Ricky Martin shares pic of himself with his dad & now we all know where he gets his good looks

Ricky Martin fans love it when the singer and actor shares photos of his family. Usually, it’s his kids. Yesterday he shared one with his father, alongside a heartfelt caption.

“I miss my father. I will see him in a couple of weeks! 🎉🎉🎉🥰”

The “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer was born Enrique “Ricky” Martín Morales in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Christmas Eve 1971. His mother Doña Nereida Morales and father, Enrique Martín Negroni, divorced when he was two. However, he remained close to both and moved freely between their homes as a child.

Most people had not seen a photo of Ricky’s dad. Many could see a family resemblance.

“They are just the same ❤️” said one person.

“Definitely see where you get your good looks from,” was another well-liked comment.

Ricky and Jwan

From the sounds of it, Martin might be heading back to Puerto Rico for his birthday and the holidays.

The singer’s family has faced some upheavals this year. In July, Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef announced they were calling it quits after six years of marriage. They said it was an amicable decision and reached a divorce settlement a couple of months later.

Martin already had twin boys before meeting Yosef. Since they got together, they became dads to two more children: a daughter, Lucia, and a son, Renn. They will continue to act as co-parents to the kids.

In August, Martin revealed the split had been some time coming.

“Jwan and I will always be family. We have two children that we are going to raise together,” Martin told journalist Lourdes Collazo in an interview for Telemundo Puerto Rico. “But this isn’t something new. We have been planning this situation for a long time. This is pre-pandemic.”

Martin will soon be gracing TV screens again in a new show. He’s set to co-star in Apple TV’s 1970s-set comedy-drama, Palm Royale, alongside Kristen Wiig. It’s a 10-part adaptation of the novel, Mr. & Mrs. American Pie.