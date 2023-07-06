Ricky Martin & Jwan Yosef to divorce after six years of marriage

Ricky Martin is going to be livin’ la vida loca all on his own.

On Thursday, Martin and husband Jwan Yosef revealed they are calling it quits and are divorcing after six years of marriage.

The Puerto Rican pop star and the Syrian-Swedish artist made the announcement in a joint statement shared on each other’s social media accounts.

“For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children – preserving and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all of these wonderful years,” read the statement, in both English and Spanish.

“Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on our genuine friendship as we continue the joint upbringing of our children.”

Assuring that the split is amicable, the duo ended by adding: “As always, we thank you for all the love and support we received throughout our marriage. We are united in nurturing this new chapter of our lives.”

After initially connecting via Instagram in 2015, Martin and Yosef made their official debut as a one ridiculously handsome couple at the amFAR Inspiration Gala in Brazil in April 2016.

Months later, the “She Bangs” singer disclosed he had popped the question and was engaged to Yosef during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on November 16, 2016.

“We just got engaged,” Martin told Ellen. “I proposed. I was really nervous. But I got on my knees and I took out —not a box— I just had them in a little velvet pouch.”

A little over a year later, Martin revealed the pair had secretly wed and announced the marriage news on the red carpet at the premiere of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story in January 2018.

“I can’t introduce [Jwan] as my fiancé,” he said. “He’s my husband. He’s my man. We’ve signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything.” We’ll that should make the divorce much simpler!

Martin, 51, and Yosef, 38, share two children: daughter Lucia, 4, and son Renn, 3. The Latin superstar also has 14-year-old twin sons, Matteo and Valentino, which he will continue to raise as a single parent.

While the former couple appeared to have a picture-perfect relationship, the last time Martin shared a photo alongside Yosef was nearly a year ago.

“Happy to fall into bed after 14 hours of filming a day since last Monday,” Martin captioned a shot laying next to his husband on September 30, 2022.

Professionally, Martin has a lot to keep him busy as he’s headlining the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series Mrs. American Pie alongside Kristen Wiig, Alison Janney and Laura Dern.

He also has a series of symphonic concerts in Europe this month, before launching the Trilogy tour with Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull on October 14th in Washington, DC. The co-headlining tour will wind its away across North American with stops in cities such as New York, Chicago, Miami, Dallas, and Los Angeles, before winding down in Vancouver on December 10th.

While Martin and Yosef are moving on with this new stage in their relationship, let’s take a look back at the way they were with these shots of the gorgeous former couple: