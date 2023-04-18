PHOTOS: An appreciation post about Ricky Martin’s manspread

Ricky Martin has made many contributions to the culture.

The Puerto Rican heartthrob has sold over 70 million records, making him one of the best-selling Latin musical artists of all time, since his self-titled debut was first released back in 1991. And he’s giving us tons of chart-topping hits, including Livin’ La Vida Loca, María, and She Bangs.

In addition to music, he’s dabbled in acting, both on the screen and stage, with his most notable credits being Antonio D’Amico in 2018’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and Ché in the 2012 Broadway revival of Evita.

He’s written books, launched a non-profit, won awards, and even has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. But perhaps the 51-year-old’s most meaningful impact (at least for us) is his Instagram page, where he regularly shares thirsty photos of his manspread with his 17.9 million followers.

Now, without any further ado, click though some of our favorite pics from Martin’s Instagram page…