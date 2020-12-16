Ricky Martin’s very first TV gigs resurface and even he can’t stop laughing

Ricky Martin‘s latest gig sees him voicing the dashing Don Juan Diego in Netflix‘s animated Christmas feature, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, but it’s his very first professional roles that have fans — and him — already entertained.

Even before Martin joined the boy band Menudo, he was booking the occasional on-screen commercial work, including ads for Burger King and Orange Crush.

Jimmy Fallon, host of The Tonight Show, dug up some evidence for an interview with Martin, who said of the Orange Crush spot:

“That was the first time I was in front of a camera. My aunt was taking my cousin to an audition and the director saw me because I went with him. Then he goes can you stand in front of the camera? I’m like ‘no, I’m fine.'”

Martin, you’ll be shocked to discover, did ultimately audition, whose cousin sadly did not land the job.

The singer’s studio recording Pausa was released in May of this year. It was nominated for Album Of The Year and won Best Pop Vocal Album at the 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards.

Watch: