Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef share passionate kiss in new music video

Ricky Martin and husband Jwan Yosef share tender kisses in a new music video. The visual is not actually for a new track from the ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’ singer, but by the Puerto Rican rapper and filmmaker, Residente.

The song is called ‘Antes Que el Mundo Se Acabe’ (translation: ‘Before The World Ends’), and the video begins with a statement asking, ‘Instead of going back to normal, why don’t we start again.’

It then features dozens of couples kissing from all over the world. We’re guessing most of those involved shot the footage themselves while in lockdown. Besides Martin, 48, and Yosef, 36, there are several other same-sex couples, including two women in Russia.

Accompany his Instagram photo, Martin said, “Here #PuertoRico and #Syria representing! Brother, thank you for making us part of the message.”

Yosef also shared the clip to his Instagram, saying, “One out of MANY kisses, Thank you @residente for making us part of your stellar vision.”

Like Residente (real name Rene Perez), Ricky Martin is also from Puerto Rico. Husband Yosef, a visual artist, is originally from Syria.

Residente was formerly with the alternative rap group Calle 13. He has enjoyed continued success since going solo in 2017, winning four Grammy Awards and 25 Latin Grammy Awards across his career.

You can watch the beautiful, seven-minute plus video below. Martin and Yosef are at the 2.56 mark.

Earlier in the week, Martin posed a shirtless photo of himself taken by Yosef, and a lengthy statement reflecting on being in lockdown for the past two months. He said he’d been experiencing a “rollercoaster” of emotions but wanted to remind people that, “You’re not alone. We’re all in this together.”

He went on to say that the first two weeks of quarantine had been “overwhelming” for him as he realized all his plans for 2020 would have to be put on hold. On reflection, he recognized his own arrogance in some of his initial response of anger and grief. He also felt the mental strain of having to try and stay “unconcerned and collected” in front of his family (he and Yosef have four kids).

He now says he believes we can’t go back to how things used to be, pointing to the way that planet has shown signs of beginning to ecologically heal itself with much of the world in lockdown.

“I am ready for the new normal. Yes, the uncertainty of not knowing what it will be like could be challenging, but I’m sure it will be better than the route will were taking. That one was damaged. Our actions (are) were catastrophic but we (aren’t) weren’t listening.

“And then, one day, the world/LIFE/God/a power greater than ourselves (whatever you believe it be or call it) forced us to move out of the way and locked us at home because the way we were acting was against the natural flow of things. The message was clear, WE ALL NEED TO STOP AND FOCUS ON US.”

He says realizing this had helped with his anxiety, which in turn has led to him remotely working with producers on making more music. He hopes to share this with fans soon.