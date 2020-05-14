Bad Bunny once again proves that he’s the ultimate LGBTQ ally

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Bad Bunny says he’s “never felt as masculine” as the day he did drag for his music video “Yo Perreo Sola.”

The song, which translates to “I twerk alone,” explores the issue of sexual harassment many women face when they go out to nightclubs.

“I wrote [the song] from the perspective of a woman,” the Puerto Rican trap artist says. “I wanted a woman to sing it, because it doesn’t mean the same thing when a man sings it. But I do feel like that woman sometimes.”

He continues, “I have always felt like there [was] a part of me that is very feminine. But I never felt as masculine as I did the day I dressed up like a drag queen.”

The 26-year-old goes on to say he anticipated people would criticize the video, but he didn’t care.

“I knew there were going to be comments saying, ‘F*ggot! Gay! Bad Bunny is over!'” Bad Bunny says, but “I did it to show support to those who need it. I may not be gay, but I’m a human who cares.”

He adds that he feels particularly committed to standing up for the rights of trans people, especially trans women, who are often the biggest targets for violence and discrimination.

“I feel a big commitment to the community,” he says. “Now that we are in quarantine, 108 cases of gender-based violence [have been reported] in Puerto Rico.”

“As a human being, violence against women affects me. So I am going to do what is within my reach to [work] against that. … My message shouldn’t be a feminist message. It’s a universal message.”

