Road trip vogue battle, the familiar “straight voice,” & a ‘coming out’ cake

Men on Twitter are posting their hairy chests, and the men on TikTok you can see for yourself:

Big Forge vogued the car down.

@rainbowdadsMy best friends are ##legendary @norunning ##pridemonth ##pride ##lgbt ##foryourpride

♬ original sound – Big Forge

Anthony J aged up.

@anthonyjamespetersonMAKE IT STOP.👵🏼 ##fyp ##fypforyou ##gays ##young ##aging ##helpp ##30yearsyoung

♬ original sound – Cleiton and Szasza

One proud dad celebrated Pride in his own way.

@kindadeadlol##pride ##pride2021🏳️‍🌈 ##pridemonth ##gaypride ##grill ##grillz ##dad ##katespadenyhappydance

♬ original sound – Jackson Field

Garett Nolan dropped his phone.

@garett__nolan##pride ##month

♬ ACDC Beegees mashup – Kim Austin

Sammy Gerb added a rainbow flag to her keyboard.

@sammy.gerbReply to @kaito.jean happy #pridemonth #happypride #pride #fyp ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

♬ Music Box Song – ConcernedApe

Justin Fuko showed his mom his straight voice.

@justinfukooI pass when I have to pass 😏 what y’all think ? ##straight ##passing ##momreacts ##PrimeDayShowPJParty ##gay ##proud ##xyzcbaa

♬ original sound – justinfuko

Ben Platt danced to his own song.

@benplattypusKaitlyn filmed this last year during the Dear Evan Hansen shoot but it matched weirdly well ##imagine

♬ Imagine (Tiësto Remix) – Ben Platt

Jasmine spoke her truth.

@jasminesgarden23##fyp ##pride ##pridemonth ##lgbtq ##lgbtqia ##inspiration

♬ Didn’t Cha Know – Erykah Badu

Marqueze Roosevelt sang his kid to sleep.

@marquezerooseveltChange starts with the youth ##pride

♬ original sound – Marqueze Roosevelt

And Sabrina Bailey came out with a cake.

@_sabrinabaileyHappy pride babes. Remember to be yourself and love who you wanna love. ##pride2021🏳️‍🌈 ##fyp ##loveislove ##comingout ##parents

♬ hope ur ok – Olivia Rodrigo