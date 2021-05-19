Hot and hirsute

Men are posting their hairy chests to Twitter to prove they’re not ‘ick’

By
A man with a hairy chest proves he's not
Posed by model (Photo: Shutterstock)

Men are posting photos of their hairy chests on Twitter to show they’re attractive and proud of their hairiness. It comes after a (smooth) gay Twitter user posted a tweet on Monday saying: “hairy chests are a massive ick”.

When the criticism began to rack up, the user swiftly deleted his original tweet and switched his account to private.

For anyone laboring under the misapprehension that hairy chests are “ick” (“‘Ick’ ….. are we five years old?” rightly questioned one reply), here’s a selection of the finest responses. There are literally hundreds more if you search ‘hairy chests ick’ on Twitter right now.

