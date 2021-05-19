Men are posting their hairy chests to Twitter to prove they’re not ‘ick’

Men are posting photos of their hairy chests on Twitter to show they’re attractive and proud of their hairiness. It comes after a (smooth) gay Twitter user posted a tweet on Monday saying: “hairy chests are a massive ick”.

When the criticism began to rack up, the user swiftly deleted his original tweet and switched his account to private.

For anyone laboring under the misapprehension that hairy chests are “ick” (“‘Ick’ ….. are we five years old?” rightly questioned one reply), here’s a selection of the finest responses. There are literally hundreds more if you search ‘hairy chests ick’ on Twitter right now.

Honestly, after the *years* of being so ashamed of my body hair, this whole “ick” thing has me smiling. I literally would pluck, shave, do whatever it took to be smooth (and thus acceptable by the Pretty Gays) when I came out. Now? I’m a fucking gorilla and proud of it. 🦍✨💗 — Thom (@CorvusCorax77) May 18, 2021

Can someone thank that the problematic gay that tweeted hairy chests are ick because I am really loving the pics on my timeline right now. 👀

