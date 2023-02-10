Robert Garcia trolls George Santos with perfect ‘Drag Race’ meme

Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia trolled fellow gay, freshman lawmaker George Santos yesterday with a meme the serial liar should understand.

me to George Santos after submitting a bill to expel him from congress today. pic.twitter.com/RUWmQBZz9E — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) February 9, 2023

Santos previously used the name ‘Kitara Ravache when he dressed in drag in Brazil in the 00s.

Santos has previously sparred with Drag Race alum Trixie Mattel on Twitter and is believed to be a fan of the show. He follows many of its contestants on Instagram.

Related: George Santos (a.k.a. Kitara Ravache) is currently fighting with Trixie Mattel on Twitter

However, Garcia, who represents California’s 42nd District, didn’t just come for Santos with memes. Yesterday, he sponsored a resolution to have the Republican fabulist expelled from Congress.

On Twitter, Garcia said, “When you lie about the Pulse massacre, 9/11, the Holocaust, your career, and you defraud people and voters, you don’t deserve to have classified clearance or be in Congress. It’s time to expel George Santos.”

Garcia told reporters outside Congress, “[Santos’] continued pattern of fraud and deception is especially worrisome to our own LGBTQ+ community, and it’s time we act and immediately expel him from Congress.”

A group of House Democrats, led by Robert Garcia, are pushing a resolution to expel George Santos from Congress. But, it won’t be so easy: The resolution, now headed to the House Ethics Committee, could take quite a while to process. https://t.co/L5cVEYNpmr pic.twitter.com/RQX87hOGYn — POLITICO (@politico) February 9, 2023

As Republicans now control the house, it’s likely the resolution—if it even reaches the voting stage—will fail.

Quizzed about Robert Garcia’s objections to him, Santos told a reporter, “I don’t even know who Robert Garcia is.”

Santos has remained defiant amid the controversy and has maintained he won’t resign. “I don’t even know who Robert Garcia is,” he said. https://t.co/dx8c516cUR pic.twitter.com/wd5YRfMefS — POLITICO (@politico) February 9, 2023

Related: Newly-elected gay lawmaker’s message to Marjorie Taylor Greene goes viral

Last night Santos was interviewed on Newsmax. He again tried to downplay his lies and push them as résumé embellishments. Claiming to want to “set the record straight”, he said “I never lied. I never worked for Goldman Sachs or Citigroup directly, but I did work through direct contracts for those firms in the management of limited partners and general partners relationships.”